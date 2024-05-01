ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Gianna Adams, Pittston Area

Right here in District Two, the Pittston Patriots softball team is off to a great start to their 2024 campaign. 9-0 record and a big reason is their star pitcher senior Gianna Adams.

In their last three wins over Dallas, South Williamsport and Wyoming Area, the Patriots won by a combined 22-3 with Adams pitching a combined 41 strike outs making her our latest athlete of the week.

Adams has also pitched multiple perfect games and no hitters this season while she’s also a threat at the plate batting .464 with 13 hits on the year.

Pittston Area is back on the diamond Wednesday against Tunkhannock.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.