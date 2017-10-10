Astros prove how dangerous their offense is during ALDS victory

In a postseason that’s been dominated by offense, the Houston Astros have proven more so than anyone how deep, dynamic and dangerous their offense is.

That was highlighted again on Monday when the Astros advanced to their first ever American League Championship Series after staging a late-inning comeback against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The Astros scored three runs over the final two innings, all against Boston’s best two pitchers — Chris Sale and Craig Kimbrel — to win Game 4 of the ALDS 5-4.

Aside from a blip on the radar in Game 3 on Sunday, the Astros showed that their offense leading MLB in runs scored during the regular season was no fluke. They have superstars galore, with Jose Altuve, George Springer and Carlos Correa leading the charge. But they’re so much more than that. Manager A.J. Hinch can write in the names of dangerous hitters in all nine spots of his batting order.

The depth that exists and the balance the Astros have displayed has gone unmatched by any team in the league. It was, without question, the deciding factor in their series against Boston.

The Astros had a new hero or set of heroes in every game. In Game 1, Altuve made history by joining the short list of players to hit three home runs in a postseason game. In Game 2, Correa set the tone with a first-inning homer and later added a two-run double to break the game open.

Alex Bregman (No. 2) celebrates his home run during the eighth inning of Game 4 in the ALDS. He was one of several Astros offensive heroes in the series. (AP) More