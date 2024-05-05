Astros and Mariners meet in series rubber match

Seattle Mariners (18-15, first in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (12-21, fourth in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryce Miller (3-2, 2.04 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (0-4, 9.78 ERA, 2.22 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -121, Mariners +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Houston is 12-21 overall and 7-11 in home games. The Astros have the seventh-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .409.

Seattle is 18-15 overall and 7-7 on the road. The Mariners are 10-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Altuve has a .338 batting average to lead the Astros, and has nine doubles and seven home runs. Mauricio Dubon is 10-for-33 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Josh Rojas has three doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 10-for-40 with a double and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Mariners: 6-4, .205 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Astros: Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Grae Kessinger: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (neck), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (oblique), Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduard Bazardo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.