Advertisement

Astoria FFA chapter places second in district forestry event

the daily astorian, ore.

The Astoria chapter of the National FFA Organization placed second in the Northwest District Forestry Career Development Event May 1 in Buxton.

Students demonstrated their skills in diagnosing forest disorders, managing forests and forest inventory and using problem-solving skills to respond to a forest industry scenario. The team also provided a presentation about a national or regional forestry issue.

Team members contributed individually by completing a general forestry knowledge exam and rounds of tree identification and measurement. JR Russell earned sixth place, and Arabella Jones placed 10th.