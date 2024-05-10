Astoria FFA chapter places second in district forestry event

The Astoria chapter of the National FFA Organization placed second in the Northwest District Forestry Career Development Event May 1 in Buxton.

Students demonstrated their skills in diagnosing forest disorders, managing forests and forest inventory and using problem-solving skills to respond to a forest industry scenario. The team also provided a presentation about a national or regional forestry issue.

Team members contributed individually by completing a general forestry knowledge exam and rounds of tree identification and measurement. JR Russell earned sixth place, and Arabella Jones placed 10th.