Aston Villa v Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Gunners make one change

Aston Villa host Arsenal in a huge meeting in the Premier League title race.

Unai Emery’s side extended their winning run at Villa Park to 14 games when they defeated Manchester City 1-0 during the week. The consequence of that win being a jump up to third in the table, above the reigning champions, and within four points of the Gunners.

Elsewhere, Arsenal required a dramatic stoppage-time winner from Declan Rice to claim all three points in a seven-goal epic against struggling Luton.

Mikel Arteta says that Emery has done a remarkable job at Villa and is expecting another tough test when he goes up against his fellow Spaniard today.

Aston Villa host Arsenal in the Premier League with kick off at 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Unai Emery’s Villa up to third after beating champions Man City in midweek

Arsenal are now second after Liverpool went top at Selhurst Park

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Kamara, Tielemans, Luiz, McGinn; Watkins.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Arsenal make one change as Zinchenko returns; Villa unchanged from 1-0 win against Man City

17:05

David Raya was probably glad that Aaron Ramsdale didn’t quite take his chance against Brentford a couple of weeks ago, with the Spaniard yet to convince after being given the gloves in the Premier League by Mikel Arteta. The goalkeeper should, really, have kept out Ross Barkley’s strike at Kenilworth Road having also flapped at a corner for Luton’s second goal. A solid, secure performance might go somewhere towards Raya really establishing himself.

(Getty Images)

16:59

That Manchester United defeat keeps them sixth, but a positive result of any kind for Newcastle at Tottenham tomorrow will see Erik ten Hag’s side drop down. Brighton would have gone above them, too, if they’d beaten Burnley - but an excellent battling performance has earned Vincent Kompany’s side a valuable point against Brighton.

Aston Villa, remember, start tonight’s game four points behind their opponents, with Arsenal looking to move back to the top of the table after being beaten by lunchtime winners Liverpool.

16:55

A bit of news from elsewhere before we focus more fully on tonight’s action - and it’s a famous day for Bournemouth, who have had a fourth goal chalked off but remain three to the good at Old Trafford. So much for Manchester United turning a corner with an impressive perforamnce against Chelsea...

Arsenal midfield gets another go

16:53

Kai Havertz keeps his place in the Arsenal midfield, with the German and Martin Odegaard offering plenty of creativity but perhaps leaving Declan Rice with plenty to do in a defensive sense. Arsenal were a little loose at Luton, and you wonder what the narrative might have been this week had Rice not popped up with that latest of late winners, but it’s a dynamic, attacking line-up that will surely look to take it to an Aston Villa defensive structure that so stymied Manchester City.

Unai Emery calls for Villa to remain calm in chase for Champions League place

16:46

Unai Emery admitted Aston Villa’s Champions League chase is on but called for calm in their quest for the top four.

Villa host Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday following Wednesday’s impressive 1-0 win over champions Manchester City.

It lifted them to third in the table - just four points behind the Gunners - having won their last 14 top-flight home games, equalling a club record previously done in 1931 and 1903.

“(Qualifying for the Champions League) of course is a big motivation for us. Every place now is important for us,” said Villa boss Emery, ahead of the meeting with his former club.

“We can wait until match 30 or 32 in case we are in the top four in that moment, then maybe we can think we are contenders to be there.

“Now, we have to be happy and we have to be focused. The match on Wednesday is finished and we enjoyed that moment with our supporters in Villa Park, but now we have to focus 100 per cent on the match.

“Again, it’s a big challenge and a great moment but we’re very focused on our professional work for the match.”

16:40

So pretty familiar line-ups, as was to be expected with these two sides in such good form. Arsenal were the last team to win at Villa Park some 14 home matches ago for Unai Emery’s side - and that victory was only achieved thanks to a couple of stoppage time goals.

Arsenal team news

16:32

Arsenal, meanwhile, make a single alteration, with Oleksandr Zinchenko back in the side at left-back. Jakub Kiwior drops out.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵



One change from last time out - Zinchenko replaces Kiwior



Let's do this, Gunners ✊ pic.twitter.com/gsjtXFGBj2 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 9, 2023

Aston Villa team news

16:31

As you were for Aston Villa - the hosts are unchanged.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Kamara, Tielemans, Luiz, McGinn; Watkins.

Team news imminent...

16:27

Little more than an hour before kick off now, which means we’ll soon have the all-important team news. Will Aston Villa stick with the side that performed so impressively against Manchester City in midweek?

Inside Unai Emery’s journey to Premier League redemption: ‘People didn’t see the full picture’

16:25

As Mikel Arteta’s staff began preparations for Saturday’s increasingly important Premier League clash at Aston Villa, they noticed elements that were profoundly different from Unai Emery’s time at Arsenal. Some were even markedly different to last season.

Emery is playing far higher up the pitch than he has ever done in his career. A sporting director at one major club was shocked by it, as it went against acres of analytics they had from the Spaniard’s previous teams. Even some of the Villa players were initially surprised, immediately sceptical given the risk of it. Emery, contrary to both perceptions of his coaching and his time at Arsenal, was more than willing to take that risk. His belief similarly meant the players were more than willing to buy in. They were soon fully sold as results immediately improved, and have gone on to reach new levels.

Inside Unai Emery’s journey to redemption: ‘People didn’t see the full picture’

Arteta praises former Gunners boss Emery for Villa’s form

16:18

Aston Villa’s position under manager Unai Emery is no surprise to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s game, Arteta lavished praise on former Arsenal manager Emery.

“I think you have to give huge credit to them and Unai and the coaching staff,” he said.

“They are going to be a tough opponent and it is one of my favourite grounds... (It’s) no surprise. I have followed him since he was coach of Almeria and what he has done at every team is remarkable.

“He has always improved the players, the team and the club. He is Basque like I am. I really admire him. I am really happy for him.”

(Getty)

Why is Mikel Arteta not on the touchline for Aston Villa v Arsenal?

16:10

Mikel Arteta will be absent from the touchline during Arsenal’s trip to Aston Villa with the Spanish manager serving a ban.

The former midfielder received a third yellow card of the season in his side’s win over Luton.

Referee Samuel Barrot deemed that Arteta had over-celebrated Declan Rice’s late goal that snatched victory in a seven-goal thriller.

Erik ten Hag, Arteta’s counterpart at Manchester United, was also recently forced to watch from the stands after disciplinary issues.

Why is Mikel Arteta not on the touchline for Aston Villa v Arsenal?

16:05

16:04

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Diaby, Kamara, Tielemans, Luiz, McGinn; Watkins.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

16:03

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta, who will serve a touchline ban at Villa Park, confirmed that Arsenal had no fresh injury concerns from the win over Luton, though Takehiro Tomiyasu was lost to a four-to-six week injury against Wolves last weekend. Jurrien Timber, Emile Smith Rowe and Thomas Partey also remain out.

16:02

Aston Villa team news

Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings are Aston Villa’s long-term absentees, while Unai Emery suggested on Friday that he may have to rotate his side during a busy period of fixtures. Leon Bailey impressed against Manchester City but appeared to be feeling fatigued towards the end of the win; Moussa Diaby could swap in to the starting side.

16:01

When is Aston Villa vs Arsenal?

Aston Villa vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 9 December at Villa Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 5pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Good evening

16:00 , Jamie Braidwood

