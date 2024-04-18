Aston Villa and Fiorentina make it to Conference League semi-finals

Aston Villa's Matty Cash celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Europa Conference League soccer match between Lille OSC and Aston Villa at Pierre Mauroy Stadium. Matthieu Mirville/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Fiorentina needed extra-time on Thursday to overcome Victoria Plzen 2-0 and reach the Conference League semi-finals, while Aston Villa also advanced after defeating Lille 4-3 on penalties.

Lille were ahead in the 15th minute after Yusuf Yazıcı met a cross by Gabriel Gudmundsson with a first-time finish into the bottom corner and Benjamin André increased their lead in th 68th.

But Villa, who had the 2-1 advantage from the first leg, pulled one back in the 87th to force extra-time and eventually penalties.

Lille went behind already in their first attempt, which was saved by Emiliano Martinez, but Villa also missed one and allowed the French side to level 3-3.

But while the English side converted their final spot-kick, Lille were once again denied by Martinez, allowing Villa to reach their first European semi-final since they won the Champions Cup in 1982.

World Cup champion Martinez said it was his destiny to be the penalty shoot-out hero.

"It has been a hell of a ride all of my career. I am a believer and a hard worker and it was my destiny today," he said on TNT Sports.

"I always say in all my career, I owe my team-mates in those moments, even when we were watching Real Madrid last night the manager was saying we might go to penalties and in those moments I own my box."

In the other match, the goalless draw from the first leg between Fiorentina and Plzen persisted during regular time. Fiorentina were denied the lead twice in the first half, while Plzen were down to 10 men in the 66th after Cadu saw a red card.

But the Italians broke the opponents' resistance early into extra-time with Nicolás González and Cristiano Biraghi sealed their spot in the semi-finals in the 108th.

"I'm happy about the goal but above all with the qualification. We deserved it because we played a very good game against a team that were very good at defending," González told UEFA.com.

"Now we want to try to reach the final, like last season, and maybe win it," he added. Last year, they lost to West Ham.

Villa will now face Olympiacos after they won 3-2 on penalties against Fenerbahce, while Fiorentina will take on Club Brugge, who defeated PAOK 2-0.

