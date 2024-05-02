Aston Villa brought down to earth by Olympiacos on night of misery for Luiz

Aston Villa 2 Olympiacos 4

Aston Villa have waited over four decades for a European semi-final and will have to do it the hard way if they are to end the season with a trophy.

With the Prince of Wales in attendance, Villa’s previously unblemished home record in the competition was shattered to pieces at the worst possible time.

Unai Emery has often referenced his squad’s lack of experience at this level and at times it showed here as Olympiacos put themselves in the driving seat ahead of next Thursday’s second leg in Piraeus.

On an excruciating night for the home team, Douglas Luiz missed a late penalty which could have had a major affect on next week’s reunion.

Villa must now summon the spirit of that European Cup win over Bayern Munich in 1982 to stand a chance of making the final.

Match details

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Olsen; Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Digne; Rogers (Duran, 74), McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Diaby (Iroegbunam, 85); Bailey (Zaniolo, 85), Watkins.

Substitutes not used: Gauci (g), Wright (g), Carlos, Torres, Kesler-Hayden, Munroe, Kellyman, Young.

Booked: Diaby.

Goals: Watkins (45), Diaby (52).

Olympiacos (4-3-2-1): Tzolakis; Rodinei, Retsos, Carmo, Ortega (Richards, 46); Hezze, Iborra, Chiquinho; Podence (Horta, 70), Fortounis; El Kaabi.

Substitutes not used: Paschalakis (g), Papadoudis (g), El-Arabi, Alexandropoulos, Quini, Carvalho, Jovetic, Prekates.

Booked: Rodinei.

Goals: El Kaabi (16, 29, 56 pen), Hezze (67).

Referee: Marco Guida (Italy).

10:30 PM BST

John McGinn talking to TNT

“Not the game we wanted. We wanted a lot more control. We started the game well. They’re a good side. We wanted a victory going to Greece. We showed we’re capable of coming back. “Mistakes all round tonight. We’ll take responsibility but it’s up to us to go to Athens and turn it around because we’re capable. They played very well tactically. They played the way we expected so there were no surprises. “Everything that could have gone wrong tonight did. The manager was still positive in there. There’s still a long way to go. We need to play a lot better than we did tonight but we’re more than capable of doing it. “Hopefully we’ll have a few players back. The onus is on us to attack Olympiacos and score some goals. We have a mountain to climb but we know we’re capable.”

10:28 PM BST

TNT crew discuss whether Villa should have had first-half penalty

10:20 PM BST

Marinakis celebrates with travelling fans

10:16 PM BST

Luiz apologises

Inside the final 10 minutes, Douglas Luiz missed a penalty which probably would have made Aston Villa’s job a little easier in Greece next week. Luiz was also the one who gave away a penalty at the other end which Olympiacos converted.

How much will Aston Villa rue Douglas Luiz's (pictured) missed penalty? - Molly Darlington/Reuters

10:12 PM BST

Travelling fans in jubilant mood

The Olympiacos fans were in full voice all night; before, during and after the game. They have enjoyed their night and their side will take a two-goal lead back to Greece.

Olympiacos salute their immense travelling support following their first leg semi-final win in Birmingham 👏#UECL



10:04 PM BST

FT in Italy

It is all over in the other Europa Conference League semi-final first leg and Fiorentina have won 3-2 at home against Club Brugge.

10:01 PM BST

Full-time

There is the full-time whistle and Olympiacos win 4-2 at Villa Park. The Greek side take a two-goal advantage back home with them and Aston Villa have a mountain to climb away from home next week.

09:59 PM BST

90+4 mins: Aston Villa 2 Olympiacos 4

Watkins cannot get his shot away after good footwork in the box and the ball runs behind for a goal-kick. Seconds remaining...

09:58 PM BST

90+3 mins: Aston Villa 2 Olympiacos 4

Over in Italy Fiorentina have scored in added time to go 3-2 up against Club Brugge. Just two minutes of added time remaining at Villa Park.

09:57 PM BST

90+2 mins: Aston Villa 2 Olympiacos 4

Digne sends in a cross from the left but it is too close to Tzolakis.

09:55 PM BST

90 mins: Aston Villa 2 Olympiacos 4

After Digne sends in a cross from the left, Duran attempts an acrobatic overhead kick but his effort misses the target by a long way.

There will be five minutes of added time at the end of this first leg.

09:52 PM BST

87 mins: Aston Villa 2 Olympiacos 4

As it stands Olympiacos will be taking a two-goal lead back home with them. It has been a crazy match and you would not rule out at least one more goal or late twist in this match.

McGinn has an effort from the edge of the box but it is straight at Tzolakis.

09:50 PM BST

85 mins: Aston Villa 2 Olympiacos 4

Unai Emery has made a double change after that penalty miss:

OFF Diaby, Bailey

ON Zaniolo, Iroegbunam

09:48 PM BST

Penalty missed

There are plenty of antics before the penalty and it might have put Luiz off. He takes a stuttered run-up and his spot-kick comes off the outside of the post and behind.

Oh no, Douglas Luiz 🫣



Bad news for Aston Villa as the Brazilian puts his penalty wide...#UECL



09:46 PM BST

Penalty Aston Villa

The home side have a penalty. Initially there are appeals for handball against Carmo, who is then penalised for a challenge on Duran. Luiz to take...

09:45 PM BST

80 mins: Aston Villa 2 Olympiacos 4

Fortounis sends in dangerous cross from the right that looks like it might reach El Kaabi at the far post but Konsa gets in with a crucial interception.

Moments later the visitors get a corner, which Fortounis will take. The corner is headed away but a powerful shot comes back in which forces Olsen into a save.

Into the final 10 minutes at Villa Park.

09:42 PM BST

78 mins: Aston Villa 2 Olympiacos 4

Aston Villa have a free-kick on the right which they are going to send into the box.

Watkins meets the delivery from Luiz but he gets the header all wrong and it goes well wide.

09:38 PM BST

74 mins: Aston Villa 2 Olympiacos 4

Aston Villa are making their first change of the night as Duran replaces Rogers.

09:36 PM BST

71 mins: Aston Villa 2 Olympiacos 4

Watkins cuts in from the left-hand side of the box but his effort is straight at Tzolakis.

Moments later Watkins slides a ball into the path of Diaby in the box but Carmo times his slide tackle well and gets rid of the danger.

09:35 PM BST

70 mins: Aston Villa 2 Olympiacos 4

Olympiacos are making their second change of the night. Podence, who is on loan from Wolves, is coming off to be replaced by Horta. Safe to say Podence did not receive a warm reception from the home fans as he came off.

09:33 PM BST

GOAL! Olympiakos 4-2 up through deflection

Olympiakos are 4-2 up and it is raining goals at Villa Park. Hezze shoots from range and it comes off Konsa’s back. It wrong-foots Olsen, who gets a hand to it but he cannot prevent it from going in. This has been a crazy game and there are still 20 minutes left.

09:31 PM BST

66 mins: Aston Villa 2 Olympiacos 3

Over in Italy it is now 2-2 between Fiorentina and Club Brugge with the away side just equalising.

09:29 PM BST

64 mins: Aston Villa 2 Olympiacos 3

Aston Villa fans will be happy to see the full-time score at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have beaten Tottenham 2-0, which means Aston Villa are seven points clear of Tottenham having played one game more. Villa sit in the final Champions League spot.

09:26 PM BST

61 mins: Aston Villa 2 Olympiacos 3

Tzolakis comes sprinting out of his goal to get to the ball just before Watkins and his clearance comes back off Watkins and over the bar for a goal-kick. A nervy moment for the Olympiacos goalkeeper there as he was hoping the rebound did not end up in his own net.

09:24 PM BST

58 mins: Aston Villa 2 Olympiacos 3

Watkins sends in a cross from the left which goes behind for a corner. Aston Villa play it short but Olympiacos can clear.

09:21 PM BST

GOAL! El Kaabi scores hat-trick

El Kaabi sends Olsen the wrong way and calmly slots home for his hat-trick. Luiz, despite his protestations, can have no complaints. Olympiacos back ahead.

Olympiacos are back in front almost instantly from the spot 🎯



Ayoub El Kaabi will be taking home the match ball after scoring a third ⚽️#UECL



09:20 PM BST

Penalty Olympiacos

Just a couple of minutes after Aston Villa were level, they concede a penalty. A corner is sent in and the header hits the arm of Luiz. That is a definite penalty as Luiz had his arms up to stop the header. El Kaabi to take...

09:18 PM BST

GOAL! Aston Villa level through Diaby

It is 2-2. Lenglet sends a long diagonal to Bailey on the right. This time his pass to Diaby in the right-hand channel is accurate and Diaby shoots. Somehow he beats Tzolakis at the near post and the game is level. That is poor goalkeeping from Tzolakis, he should not be being beaten at his near post.

ASTON VILLA HAVE COME BACK FROM 2-0 DOWN 😮‍💨



Moussa Diaby with an exquisite goal from the tightest of angles!#UECL



09:15 PM BST

50 mins: Aston Villa 1 Olympiacos 2

Cash sends in a cross from the right that is headed away and then McGinn has an effort from the edge of the box blocked.

09:14 PM BST

48 mins: Aston Villa 1 Olympiacos 2

Bailey tries to find Diaby on the right-hand side of the box but the pass has too much on it and it runs through for a goal-kick.

09:10 PM BST

Second half

We are ready to get back under way.

Olympiacos are making a change at the break as Richards, who is loan from Nottingham Forest, is replacing Ortega.

09:07 PM BST

Delay to second half

There has been a medical emergency in the stands just as the game went to half-time. We await to hear how long the start to the second half will be delayed. All our thoughts are with the fan who has been affected.

09:01 PM BST

At Stamford Bridge

There are 20 minutes to go in the Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham. Chelsea still lead 1-0 thanks to Chalobah’s goal, which Aston Villa fans will be happy about as that helps their bid to finish in the top four. Remember you can follow the live action here.

08:58 PM BST

Royal approval

The Prince of Wales is in attendance at Villa Park tonight and it is safe to say he was pretty happy with that Watkins goal on the stroke of half-time.

Aston Villa fans seeing Ollie Watkins pull one back against Olympiacos 👊#UECL



08:56 PM BST

HT in Italy

In the other semi-final Fiorentina lead Club Brugge 2-1 at the break in their first leg.

08:49 PM BST

Half-time

The final few minutes of added time have been chaotic and the half-time whistle is blown. Olympiacos lead 2-1 at the break but that late Watkins goal will give the home side some momentum going into the second half.

08:47 PM BST

GOAL! Watkins gets one back

There are three added minutes and the home side have a goal back. Diaby plays it into the right-hand channel of the box and Watkins is on hand to slide it across the goalkeeper and into the far corner.

ONE BACK FOR ASTON VILLA 🫡



That man Ollie Watkins gives Villa hope at the end of the first-half!#UECL



08:45 PM BST

44 mins: Aston Villa 0 Olympiacos 2

Aston Villa are desperate for a penalty but, despite a long look, the referee waves the appeals away. Bailey goes down after a collision with Ortega and after a VAR check, the on-field decision of no penalty stands. There was a tangling of legs but it is decided that it is not enough for a penalty to be given.

08:42 PM BST

42 mins: Aston Villa 0 Olympiacos 2

The home fans are not happy with the referee at the moment as Cash is the latest Villa player to be penalised for a foul on on-loan Wolves man Podence. You get the sense it is probably as much frustration with their own team as it is the referee.

08:40 PM BST

40 mins: Aston Villa 0 Olympiacos 2

Olympiacos break and Podence plays it into the path of Fortounis on the right-hand side. From just outside the box he lets rip but his effort is always rising and goes over the bar.

08:38 PM BST

38 mins: Aston Villa 0 Olympiacos 2

Luiz and McGinn stand over it. Luiz flicks it to McGinn, who shoots and it deflects behind for a corner. McGinn’s delivery is poor and is easily cleared away by the visitors.

08:37 PM BST

36 mins: Aston Villa 0 Olympiacos 2

Carmo goes sliding in on Bailey near the edge of the box on the right and takes the Villa man down. He knew if he did not get the ball he was going to get booked and he does. Good position for a free-kick for the home side...

08:33 PM BST

32 mins: Aston Villa 0 Olympiacos 2

Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis is in attendance tonight and he will be happy with what he is seeing so far.

08:30 PM BST

GOAL! El Kaabi at the double

Olympiacos are 2-0 up and the home fans at Villa Park are silent. Podence lifts a delightful in behind to El Kaabi, who times his run brilliantly to stay onside. He takes one touch with his head to take it to Olsen’s right, who had come out of his goal. El Kaabi then slots home calmly to give the visitors a 2-0 lead inside the opening half an hour.

Ayoub El Kaabi does it again 🔥



Aston Villa must come from two-down if they want to make the #UECL final 😬



08:27 PM BST

25 mins: Aston Villa 0 Olympiacos 1

Aston Villa fans will not be happy with the current score in their game, but they will be happy to see the half-time score at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. Chelsea lead Tottenham 1-0 and, as it stands, Aston Villa who are in fourth in the league would stay seven points ahead of Tottenham, who would have just one game in hand over Unai Emery’s side. You can follow all the action from Stamford Bridge live here.

08:21 PM BST

20 mins: Aston Villa 0 Olympiacos 1

Olympiacos have their first corner of the night. It is swung in and Olsen does just enough to punch it away, although it was not particularly convicning.

Meanwhile over in Italy Club Brugge have equalised against Fiorentina.

08:18 PM BST

GOAL! Olympiacos take lead after VAR overturns decision

El Kaabi has the ball in the net but the offside flag goes up quickly. The ball is played into him in the right-hand channel and he lifts it over Olsen, but the offside flag goes up. But, after a VAR check, the decision is overturned and Olympiakos have the lead. It looked like El Kaabi was way offside but on second viewing Cash was just playing him onside. The travelling fans are ecstatic.

After VAR review, Olympiacos take the lead at Villa Park 😳



Ayoub El Kaabi with a great finish!#UECL



08:16 PM BST

15 mins: Aston Villa 0 Olympiacos 0

Luiz shoots from range and it bounces just in front of Tzolakis. That makes it a little awkward for the Olympiacos goalkeeper but he parries the ball away from danger.

Watkins is in a little discomfort, holding his arm but he is fine to continue.

📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/A1oV6kUDyV — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 2, 2024

08:11 PM BST

10 mins: Aston Villa 0 Olympiacos 0

Aston Villa think they have the lead but the goal has been ruled out. Bailey heads home from close range but just before he did Lenglet has been penalised for a pull on the short of Iborra. There was not a huge amount of contact but probably just enough to ruled out the goal. The game stays at 0-0.

Leon Bailey thinks he has got Aston Villa off to the dream start... but the referee flags a shirt pull from Clément Lenglet 😫#UECL



08:08 PM BST

8 mins: Aston Villa 0 Olympiacos 0

In the other Conference League semi-final tonight, Fiorentina have taken an early lead at home against Club Brugge.

08:06 PM BST

6 mins: Aston Villa 0 Olympiacos 0

Great save by Tzolakis. Rogers cuts onto his right foot and from the edge of the box curls one towards the far corner. But Tzolakis pulls off a terrific one-handed save to his left to deny Rogers. Aston Villa close to the opener there. Chances at both ends already.

Morgan Rogers (right) has an early effort denied - Justin Tallis/Getty Images

08:04 PM BST

3 mins: Aston Villa 0 Olympiacos 0

Big chance for Olympiacos but the offside flag is up. Podence plays a delightful cross with the outside of his foot into the path of Iborra, whose header is tipped over by Olsen. The offside flag goes up but looking at the replays it looked like Iborra was onside so had that effort beaten Olsen it would have counted.

Unai Emery knows Iborra very well as they won multiple Europa League trophies together at Sevilla.

08:00 PM BST

Kick-off

We are under way at Villa Park.

The Prince of Wales (centre) at Villa Park tonight - David Davies/PA

07:56 PM BST

Kick-off fast approaching

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel and we are just moments away from kick-off at Villa Park.

07:52 PM BST

Reminder of the team news

Aston Villa: Olsen; Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Digne; Bailey, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Rogers; Diaby, Watkins.

Substitutes: Gauci, Wright, Diego Carlos, Torres, Zaniolo, Duran, Iroegbunam, Kesler-Hayden, Munroe, Kellyman, Young.

Olympiacos: Tzolakis, Ortega, Chiquinho, Fortounis, Iborra, El Kaabi, David Carmo, Rodinei, Hezze, Restos, Podence.

Substitutes: Paschalakis, Papdoudis, Andre Horta, El-Arabi, Alexandropoulos, Quini, Joao Carvalho, Jovetic, Richards, Prekates.

07:46 PM BST

Home side gearing up

07:41 PM BST

Away fans in full voice

Olympiacos fans showing their support for their side - Justin Tallis/Getty Images

The travelling fans bringing the noise - Justin Tallis/Getty Images

07:38 PM BST

TNT crew discuss Robin Olsen

"You're asking the keeper to do a lot with his feet... I don't know if he's confident when it comes to that side of it" 🤔@petercrouch and Alan Hutton address the pressure on Robin Olsen in Emi Martínez's absence.



🎙️ @julesbreach | #UECL



07:32 PM BST

Meanwhile in the Premier League

At Stamford Bridge Chelsea and Tottenham have just got their league game under way. Tottenham are seven points behind Aston Villa, who currently sit in the final Champions League place. Tonight is one of two games that Tottenham have in hand over Aston Villa. You can follow all the live action here.

07:31 PM BST

50 up for Diaby

Moussa's 50th Aston Villa appearance. ⚡ pic.twitter.com/EvxADcGZfx — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 2, 2024

Unai Emery speaking to TNT

"Be motivated, be excited... but be smart" 🧠



Unai Emery sends a message to his Aston Villa players as the prospect of European silverware draws closer and closer...



🎙️ @Becky_Ives_ | #UECL



07:23 PM BST

TNT crew at Villa Park

"There's something special about these European nights" 🤩



Alan Hutton and @petercrouch commend the Aston Villa support for bringing the noise ahead of their first European semi-final in 42 years...



🎙️ @julesbreach | #UECL



07:15 PM BST

Full team news

Aston Villa make three changes from their 2-2 draw at home against Chelsea last Saturday. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is suspended so Robin Olsen starts in his place. Clement Lenglet replaces Pau Torrs and Moussa Diaby comes in for Youri Tielemans.

Aston Villa: Olsen; Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Digne; Bailey, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Rogers; Diaby, Watkins.

Substitutes: Gauci, Wright, Diego Carlos, Torres, Zaniolo, Duran, Iroegbunam, Kesler-Hayden, Munroe, Kellyman, Young.

On-loan Wolves forward Daniel Podence starts for Olympiacos this evening. Former Manchester City man Stefan Jovetic is on the bench for the visitors.

Olympiacos: Tzolakis, Ortega, Chiquinho, Fortounis, Iborra, El Kaabi, David Carmo, Rodinei, Hezze, Restos, Podence.

Substitutes: Paschalakis, Papdoudis, Andre Horta, El-Arabi, Alexandropoulos, Quini, Joao Carvalho, Jovetic, Richards, Prekates.

07:12 PM BST

Milestone appearance for Douglas Luiz

Game #️⃣2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ in claret and blue. ✨ pic.twitter.com/GCqsvtuVsr — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 2, 2024

07:08 PM BST

Olympiacos team news

07:05 PM BST

Home fans greet their team

06:56 PM BST

Fancy a flutter?

06:54 PM BST

Inside Villa Park

06:46 PM BST

Aston Villa team news

06:44 PM BST

Match preview

Aston Villa are aiming to reach their first European final since winning the European Cup in 1982 when they host Olympiacos in tonight’s Europa Conference League semi-final first leg. They overcame Lille in the quarter-finals on penalties to reach the semi-finals. One player Aston Villa will be without tonight is Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who is suspended after picking up three yellow cards in the Conference League.

Martinez caused quite the stir in the previous round against Lille, where he picked up a second yellow card in the penalty shoot-out but was not sent off. Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has given his backing to Robin Olsen, who will start tonight in Martinez’s absence.

“Martinez is very competitive and very important and helped us a lot,” Emery said. “But when an issue like that, the yellow card, and a small injury as well, we have to protect, help and support and push another player in the squad.

“Robin Olsen has been very competitive every day in training. When he played he helped the team and the team believes in him and trusts in his performances. On Saturday, he played 45 minutes against Chelsea and he saved us. He’s a humble man and hopefully he can help us and he can feel comfortable as well playing.”

Aston Villa are looking to reach their first European final since the early 1980's - Neville Williams/Getty Images

Aston Villa currently sit fourth in the Premier League in the final Champions League spot, seven points ahead of Tottenham who play Chelsea tonight, which you can follow live here. Emery has admitted that the Premier League is still their first priority.

“The most successful teams in the world and my reference as a coach are the winning teams, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Man City, they’re a guide for myself when I’m trying to play in different competitions. Now we are very excited with the Conference League and very motivated with the Premier League. It’s not changing my first message when we started the season.

“The most important thing is the Premier League, then FA Cup and Carabao Cup and Conference League and in case we’re getting to the end of the season and being a contender then of course the importance changes a little bit. The first priority is still the Premier League but we’re going to play both trying to do the best in both.”

In the other semi-final tonight, last season’s runners-up Fiorentina host Club Brugge.

Team news to follow shortly.

