Assistant head coach Jerry Gray will remain with Falcons

Longtime NFL assistant coach Jerry Gray will be staying in Atlanta.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Gray has agreed to a contract extension to remain with the team through the head coaching change from Arthur Smith to Raheem Morris. Gray took the title of assistant head coach/defense when he joined the team last year.

Gray has had stints as a defensive coordinator with the Bills and Titans along with runs as a defensive backs coach in Green Bay, Minnesota, Seattle, Washington, and Tennessee.

The Falcons have also retained special teams coordinator Marquice Williams. They hired offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake after they worked with Morris on the Rams staff.