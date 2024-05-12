Asher-Smith wins 200m at Jamaica Athletics Invitational

Dina Asher-Smith won 200m gold at the 2019 World Athletics Championships [Getty Images]

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith won gold in the 200m at the Jamaica Athletics Invitational in Kingston.

Asher-Smith, 28, clocked 22.51, pipping Ivory Coast’s Jessika Gbai in second and Jamaica’s Lanae-Tava Thomas in third.

Asher-Smith, a 200m world champion in 2019, will be hoping to add to her two Olympic 4x100m relay bronzes at the Paris Games this summer.

"I'm in really good shape so I was hoping to get a quicker time today," said Asher-Smith.

"Clearly I've got some stuff that I've got to work on so I’m going to go back to Austin [Texas] and work on them, but I'm happy to have won here in Jamaica."

In the men's 200m, Zharnel Hughes made it a British double by taking gold in 19.96, in front of American Fred Kerley and France’s Pablo Mateo.

And Britain's Matt Hudson-Smith won gold in the 400m, finishing in 44.69 before American Matthew Boling and Jamaica's Zandrion Barnes.