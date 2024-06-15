Arsenal winger ‘assessing’ future amid interest from Premier League clubs

Arsenal player Reiss Nelson could be on the move in the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old only signed a new contract last year, tying him to the Gunners until 2027 with the option for an additional year. But he only played 268 minutes in the Premier League last season as his gametime was limited.

Arsenal received approaches from clubs about a potential move in January, but they were rebuffed.

Interest in Nelson is set to be reignited after he reportedly told the club he wants to “assess his options”, according to The Athletic.

A number of Premier League teams are said to be eyeing a move for the winger, including Crystal Palace, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United.

If any of those clubs are to sign Nelson, though, they will have to stump up at least £20 million plus add-ons.

