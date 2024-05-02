Arsenal vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Arsenal host Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium on Saturday as the Gunners aim to keep their title hopes on track at a pivotal stage of the season.

Their spirited 3-2 win at Tottenham last Sunday means Premier League leaders Arsenal have the chance to open up a four-point lead on Manchester City if they beat Bournemouth in Saturday's early game. Sure, City will have two games in-hand, but Arsenal are piling on the pressure and City know one slip up will be costly in their pursuit of a fourth-straight Premier League title. Mikel Arteta's side have made real progress this season, especially defensively, and the fact they're in the title hunt with just three games to go proves they've made the next step.

Bournemouth are more than capable of causing an upset as Andoni Iraola, who started his journey at the same small club in Spain's Basque region as Arsenal boss Arteta, has done an incredible job in his first season with the Cherries. After their 3-0 win at home to Brighton last weekend, Bournemouth have already gained their highest-ever points tally in the top-flight and they are pushing for a top 10 finish as their high-energy, attacking style has been a breath of fresh air. There is no pressure on Bournemouth this Saturday and that is a dangerous thing for Arsenal to navigate.

Arsenal focus, team news

The only injury issue Arsenal have is Jurrien Timber but the versatile Dutch defender is nearly back after playing for the U21 side following his torn ACL on the opening weekend of the season way back in August 2023. The main selection dilemma Arteta has is whether to start Jorginho or Partey in midfield, while the back four pretty much picks itself but Zinchenko or Kiwior could come in at left back for Tomiyasu. Is this the kind of game where Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli will also get a start?

QUESTIONABLE: Jurrien Timber (knee)

Bournemouth focus, team news

The Cherries have had big absentees to navigate all season long and USMNT captain Tyler Adams has spent most of the last month on the sidelines due to a back issue. Antoine Semenyo is also out with a knee injury, which is a big blow, but the likes of Justin Kluivert and Dominic Solanke have stepped up all season and provide a huge threat in attack as this Bournemouth side make the most of any mistakes and are ruthless on the counter.

OUT: Milos Kerkez (suspension), Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Chris Mepham (illness), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Marcus Tavernier (hamstring), Romain Favre (undisclosed), Antoine Semenyo (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Tyler Adams (lower back), Illia Zabarnyi (illness)