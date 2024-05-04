Is Arsenal v Bournemouth on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Arsenal take on Bournemouth in the Premier League (Action Images via Reuters)

Arsenal will hope to put the pressure on fellow title chasers Manchester City as they take on AFC Bournemouth.

Mikel Arteta’s side enter the weekend top of the table, a single point ahead of his former club, who have a game in hand, and five in front of a fading Liverpool.

With their closest rivals not playing until later on Saturday, Arsenal will hope to secure another win and take a step towards a first title in two decades.

But Bournemouth have been buoyed by back-to-back wins and will hope to secure a top-half finish over the final three games of their season.

When is Arsenal vs Bournemouth?

Arsenal vs Bournemouth is due to kick off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 4 May at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 11am. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Jurrien Timber may be among the Arsenal substitutes having featured for the club’s Under 21s last week after a long injury lay-off. There are not thought to be any fresh concerns with Mikel Arteta’s starting side, which may remain intact.

Bournemouth are likely to be without Antoine Semenyo, who suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury against Brighton, while Milos Kerkez is suspended.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard.

Bournemouth XI: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Ouattara, Cook, Scott, Kluivert; Solanke, Unal.

Odds

Arsenal win 1/6

Draw 13/2

Bournemouth win 12/1

Prediction

A nervy Arsenal win. Arsenal 2-1 Bournemouth.

