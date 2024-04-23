Arsenal’s rout of Chelsea exposes chasm between clubs moving in different directions

Ben White has scored twice against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night - Getty Images/Julian Finney

There is still a say for Arsenal in what could yet be the best Premier League title race in years and that it was built upon the ruins of what was supposed to be the new Chelsea, will only sharpen the appetite of Mikel Arteta’s players.

These are the late stages of the season when every goal in the title race matters and every win is freighted with anxiety, yet this night turned into the kind of parade for the home side normally reserved for teams with the big prizes already assured. Arsenal luxuriated in goals, and they showed up every fracture and every imperfection in this strange Chelsea conflagration of club record signings and club record embarrassment.

It cost Chelsea’s new owners, helmed by those two American investors Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly £747.8 million in transfer fees in less than two years to be this bad. For Arsenal it might not be enough to force Manchester City into the error that blows the title race open again, although in terms of the bigger picture the progress will give them momentum for next season. They are now 30 points ahead of the London rivals who wrestled away their pre-eminence two decades earlier.

There were two goals for the former Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz, a key £65 million sale in the Chelsea profit and sustainability trade-off last summer although not quite as effective on the balance sheet as the two Stamford Bridge hotels the club recently sold. Certainly, there were times in this game when the thought occurred that Chelsea would have got better value keeping the hotels while passing on some of their bigger ticket signings of the last two seasons.

For Mauricio Pochettino, this was a dismal night which fell apart for his team in the early stages of the second half after a chaotic first had ended with Arsenal mystifyingly only one goal ahead. There would be two goals for Arsenal’s full-back Ben White, the second of which even he seemed incredulous had found the net. Leandro Trossard scored the first after three minutes. By the end of the night Arsenal were back at the top of the Premier League and how long they stay there was briefly immaterial – this was just too enjoyable for the home fans.

Ten years ago Chelsea had done something similar to Arsenal at Stamford Bridge although the away team had played all but 15 minutes with ten men before Andre Marriner sent off the wrong Arsenal man. Of the six goals that were scored by Chelsea that day in March 2014, the last came from Mohamed Salah, as late era Arsène Wenger curdled badly. Arteta played for Arsenal that day and will recall how far his club will have felt from the title-winning side Jose Mourinho was building in his second Chelsea spell.

Yet here they are with the focus now on whether City prevail against Brighton on Thursday in a Premier League that might go to the last day. For Pochettino, without Cole Palmer on this night, the end of the season cannot come soon enough. Whatever brightness might have flickered against City was engulfed again by the bleakness of a side that looks dysfunctional all over.

A first half that felt at times like a contest between Chelsea’s attack and its defence – one erratic but exciting and the latter just erratic. Arsenal should have had their old London neighbours buried within 30 minutes but just when it looked like that might happen there would be an improbable escape for Pochettino’s team. The Chelsea manager appeared to be at his wits’ end with some of his side’s defending and then they would break out and do something that might have given even him hope.

Down within three minutes to Trossard’s goal, Pochettino’s players barely offered a challenge in that sequence of Arsenal passes. They had Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile reunited at centre-half, which did nothing in the first half to make the side feel secure. They stumbled through chance after chance for Arsenal in the early stages but as half-time approached it was the case that Chelsea had created some good chances themselves. They had done so without managing a single first half attempt on target.

After Trossard’s goal, the chances kept coming for Arsenal – a Kai Havertz pass that was just intercepted by Moises Caicedo with Trossard ready to dispatch a second. A Declan Rice turn past Enzo Fernandez and a shot just over. There would be more: a fine save from Djordje Petrovic from a shot deflected off Disasi. The Chelsea goalkeeper had been beaten at his near post for the goal.

Yet amid all this defensive chaos there was some Chelsea hope. There were 13 shots for Arsenal in the first half although the five attempts from Chelsea felt significant. Nicolas Jackson ran William Saliba down the left after the centre-half jumped in and got a turn he had not bargained for. Jackson’s deflected cross ended up clipping the post. Another mixed evening for Jackson who went to head a Conor Gallagher cross later and ended up touching it with his hand.

Jackson’s were not the only first half chances for Chelsea, who seemed to sense that for all their vulnerabilities there was the possibility of getting at the home side too. They even had more of the ball in the first half than Arsenal, and seemed glad just to be in the game as half-time came.

Jackson had been fortunate to stay on the pitch in the first half for a careless lunge at Takehiro Tomiyasu and the Chelsea striker did not fare much better after the break. His next big chance, made by Noni Madueke on 61 minutes, was another bad miss and by then his side were three goals behind.

First a corner routine from Arsenal opened up the area and a deflection fell at the feet of White to score. A beautiful left-foot Martin Odegaard ball made the third for Havertz who finished just as well. Havertz scored a second under very little serious pressure when he turned in the area on 65 minutes. The fifth goal was a first time hit from White that may have been a cross, and by the end there might even have been more for Arsenal.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: As it happened . . .

10:27 PM BST

Mauricio Pochettino speaking to TNT

"We didn't compete in the way we needed to"



Mauricio Pochettino reflects on Chelsea's 5-0 defeat to Arsenal...



🎙️ @julesbreach pic.twitter.com/lOVgzBE4A7 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 23, 2024

10:22 PM BST

TNT crew on Chelsea’s performance

"It was men against boys today"@rioferdy5 didn't hold back in his assessment of Chelsea's performance against Arsenal...



🎙️ @lynseyhipgrave1 pic.twitter.com/sNWFpLEFml — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 23, 2024

10:20 PM BST

Ben White speaking to the BBC

“The first goal I was just in the right place at the right time. The second one was a bad touch and it went in.”

On Kai Havertz’s performance:

“Amazing. He deserves it. He’s been outstanding since he’s come in. You don’t realise how good he is until you play with him. “Amazing performances from all of us. It’s important to keep going and play our best. Obviously it’s a massive game. I hope they [Liverpool and Manchester City] are all watching. We can only do what we can do.”

10:19 PM BST

Mikel Arteta speaking to TNT

"It was a joy to watch them play"



Mikel Arteta reflects on an impressive performance from Arsenal against London rivals Chelsea...



🎙️ @lynseyhipgrave1 | @rioferdy5 | @martinkeown5 pic.twitter.com/4xpSfpH0EW — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 23, 2024

10:18 PM BST

Chelsea crumbled

10:17 PM BST

Double against his former employers

2 - Kai Havertz is the first player to score a brace against Chelsea in the Premier League having previously played for them in the competition. Motivated. pic.twitter.com/JugDuSw6xi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 23, 2024

10:16 PM BST

Rio Ferdinand on TNT

“They [Chelsea] were second best all over the pitch today. This was men against boys. “They have been good in recent weeks and this season. I think they were way off it.”

10:08 PM BST

Current PL standings

Arsenal are now 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫 at the top of the Premier League 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qGhgqUfb8e — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 23, 2024

10:07 PM BST

Demolition

That was Arsenal's biggest ever victory over Chelsea 🔴 pic.twitter.com/NfdJ381C9g — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 23, 2024

10:05 PM BST

Joy vs despair

Arsenal are now three points clear of second-place Liverpool, who play tomorrow night - Kin Cheung/AP

Chelsea were absolutely destroyed tonight - Dylan Martinez/Reuters

10:03 PM BST

Trossard and White speaking to TNT

"Everyone worked so hard"



Leandro Trossard and Ben White talk @julesbreach through their 5-0 win over Chelsea... pic.twitter.com/OiMgj1MwEO — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 23, 2024

09:59 PM BST

FT verdict

A lesson to all Premier League teams, albeit not a lesson that many teams need to hear: when you play against Arsenal, don’t do so without any attempt at defensive structure. Give them space and they will give you hell.

Mauricio Pochettino either did not know this, or could not do anything to stop it. Either way, it does not reflect well on Chelsea.

The full-time whistle has gone here and it’s a proper party at the Emirates. The Kai Havertz song is being blared out, full volume, and the stands are still full of thousands of supporters. A great night for this club.

09:54 PM BST

Full-time

That is it at the Emirates and Arsenal have thrashed Chelsea 5-0. Arsenal were very good, Chelsea were terrible.

09:53 PM BST

90+6 mins: Arsenal 5 Chelsea 0

Martinelli is through one-on-one and should bury it to make it 6-0 but he shoots straight at Petrovic. The offside flag stayed down but that likely would have been a close call if the ball had ended up in the back of the net.

09:52 PM BST

90+5 mins: Arsenal 5 Chelsea 0

Just a couple of minutes of added time remaining and there are not many Chelsea fans left in the away end.

09:47 PM BST

90 mins: Arsenal 5 Chelsea 0

There will be seven added minutes at the Emirates. It could still get worse for Chelsea as Martinelli flashes just wide from inside the Chelsea penalty area after Arsenal win it high up the pitch.

09:45 PM BST

88 mins: Arsenal 5 Chelsea 0

Vieira comes close to adding Arsenal’s sixth. Despite Chelsea having plenty of players back, he still has the space to get his shot away and it hits the side netting.

09:42 PM BST

85 mins: Arsenal 5 Chelsea 0

With this dominant victory tonight, Arsenal’s goal difference is currently up to +56, 13 better than Liverpool in second and 12 better than Manchester City in third. Arsenal are set to move three points clear of Liverpool, who play their 34th game tomorrow night against Everton at Goodison Park, and four clear of Manchester City, who will have two games in hand on Arsenal.

09:40 PM BST

83 mins: Arsenal 5 Chelsea 0

Rice has an effort that comes back off the post and then Odegaard has a shot blocked but the offside flag is up. Rice was clearly offside before taking his shot.

09:38 PM BST

81 mins: Arsenal 5 Chelsea 0

Arsenal change:

ON Vieira

OFF Saka

09:35 PM BST

78 mins: Arsenal 5 Chelsea 0

Whilst Gabriel is down receiving some treatment, Chelsea are making changes:

ON Thiago Silva, Casadei

OFF Gilchrist, Madueke

09:32 PM BST

75 mins: Arsenal 5 Chelsea 0

Chelsea have been pretty embarrassing in this second half. They have absolutely crumbled and you do wonder with the way Chelsea is run whether Mauricio Pochettino is going to be under some pressure after a result like this which could still get worse in the next 15 minutes.

On the field White has been booked for a body-check on Cucurella.

There are around 15 minutes remaining and the Chelsea away end is half-empty. If not more than half empty. One young fan held up a banner saying: “I don’t want your shirt, I just want you to fight for ours.”

Chelsea fans show their anger at the performance - Telegraph

09:29 PM BST

71 mins: Arsenal 5 Chelsea 0

Quadruple change for Arsenal:

ON Martinelli, Jesus, Zinchenko, Jorginho

OFF Havertz, Trossard, Tomiyasu, Partey

09:28 PM BST

GOAL! White has his second of the night

Arsenal are running riot in this second half. Odegaard dinks the ball to White, who is making a run into the right-hand channel of the box. White means to play the ball across to a teammate but it ends up flying into the far corner. He did not mean that but he along with the Arsenal players and fans will not be complaining.

Chelsea have crumbled 😳



Ben White bags a 5⃣th for Arsenal 🔥



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/ZwWQOrlsbk — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 23, 2024

09:25 PM BST

68 mins: Arsenal 4 Chelsea 0

Sterling is straight into the action as he takes a free-kick from around 25 yards out but his effort is easily saved by Raya.

09:24 PM BST

67 mins: Arsenal 4 Chelsea 0

Double change for Chelsea:

ON Chalobah, Sterling

OFF Mudryk, Fernandez

09:22 PM BST

GOAL! Havertz makes it 4-0

This is getting ugly for Chelsea now and there are still 25 minutes left. Saka passes to Havertz in the box. The German allows the ball to roll across him and then smashes back across his body and it goes in off the post. There was a quick VAR check for offside but it is cleared.

Kai Havertz bags a second against Chelsea 👀



Arsenal have now put 4⃣ past their London rivals 🔥



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/sCSS7TpJ7g — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 23, 2024

09:21 PM BST

64 mins: Arsenal 3 Chelsea 0

We wrote before half-time about Chelsea trying to make this as chaotic as possible. Well, this is why teams don’t play in such a way against Arsenal. An open game is exactly what Arteta’s attacker want.

Chelsea might still get a goal here. They might even get two. They are creating enough chances. But their lack of any sort of composure or shape is wild.

09:18 PM BST

61 mins: Arsenal 3 Chelsea 0

Chelsea should have a goal back. Madueke finds Jackson inside the box. His first touch takes him past Gabriel and all he needs to do is place it past Raya, but instead he hits it into the side netting.

09:15 PM BST

58 mins: Arsenal 3 Chelsea 0

You do wonder what the point of VAR is in that type of situation. Gabriel clearly drags Madueke to the ground yet VAR does not intervene despite the fact Arsenal go down the other end and score. The ball got away from Gabriel and he just brought Madueke down to the ground. Ridiculous.

How was this not given a foul? - Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

09:15 PM BST

GOAL! Havertz makes it 3-0

Arsenal are 3-0 up but surely VAR is going to check for a foul in the build-up. Madueke is clearly rugby-tackled by Gabriel but nothing is given. Arsenal win the ball back and Odegaard plays a delightful pass through to Havertz. The German holds off Cucurella and lifts it over Petrovic into the roof of the net. The goal stands but it really should not have stood.

Kai Havertz puts the icing on the cake against his former club 🔥



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/zL7CASvtCX — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 23, 2024

09:09 PM BST

GOAL! White doubles Arsenal’s lead

That second goal for the hosts was coming in the first seven minutes of this second half. Arsenal play the corner short and Chelsea do not get out quickly enough. Rice’s shot from the edge of the box is blocked but it falls at the feet of White, who slots home into the far corner.

Ben White doubles Arsenal's advantage 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Ja3yvtk0yu — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 23, 2024

09:08 PM BST

51 mins: Arsenal 1 Chelsea 0

Another crucial save from Petrovic. Odegaard slides a superb pass through to Havertz who, from a narrow angle, has his shot saved by Petrovic and behind for a corner. That was a brilliant piece of play from Odegaard.

09:06 PM BST

49 mins: Arsenal 1 Chelsea 0

Arsenal nearly go 2-0 up. Chelsea are dispossessed in their own half by Rice and the home side suddenly have a three-on-two. Odegaard finds Rice to his right in the box, who drives a shot towards goal. Petrovic gets down to his left to make the save. Chelsea a little lucky there.

09:04 PM BST

47 mins: Arsenal 1 Chelsea 0

Partey fouls Jackson and Chelsea have a free-kick in a central position inside the Arsenal half. Partey is perhaps a little lucky not to be booked for that challenge.

Gallagher sends it in but Rice heads away.

09:02 PM BST

Second half

We are back under way at the Emirates.

08:56 PM BST

100 up for Arsenal

Arsenal have now scored 1⃣0⃣0⃣ goals this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/N6PizwSGm7 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 23, 2024

08:51 PM BST

HT verdict

What a bizarre game. It could be 5-4. Arsenal are on top, generally speaking, but the match is so chaotic that Chelsea are causing all sorts of problems. Is this what Pochettino planned? He doesn’t look happy… but maybe this works.

08:46 PM BST

Half-time

Referee Simon Hooper blows his whistle and Arsenal lead at the break thanks to Trossard’s goal early in that first half.

08:45 PM BST

45 mins: Arsenal 1 Chelsea 0

Trossard is the first Arsenal player to be booked tonight for a nasty challenge on Cucurella. Nothing more than a yellow but that was deserved. Mikel Arteta has also just been shown a yellow card by Simon Hooper.

Leandro Trossard (right) booked - Andy Rain/Shutterstock

There is one minute added on.

08:42 PM BST

42 mins: Arsenal 1 Chelsea 0

Big chance for Chelsea. Gallagher plays a great ball in from the right and Jackson should head home. He thinks the ball is not going to get to him and in the end it hits his arm so the free-kick is given against him.

Not long after Cucurella is into the book for dissent. He had already been warned before about dissent and he does not heed the referee’s advice.

08:40 PM BST

40 mins: Arsenal 1 Chelsea 0

Fernandez plays a delicate chip into the box and Raya comes out of his goal just in time to beat Gallagher to the ball. Jackson went down in the box wanting a penalty but referee Simon Hooper waved those appeals away.

Gilchrist has been booked for a foul on Trossard and, looking at the replays, that was very soft and never a yellow.

08:38 PM BST

38 mins: Arsenal 1 Chelsea 0

Chelsea are carrying a real threat here, but they are also so open at the back. Is the plan to effectively make this game as chaotic as possible and hope the odds are in their favour? Fair enough, if so.

08:34 PM BST

33 mins: Arsenal 1 Chelsea 0

After Arsenal win a corner, they play it short. It is worked to the edge of the box to Saka, whose shot is always rising and sails over the bar.

08:30 PM BST

30 mins: Arsenal 1 Chelsea 0

Chances for Chelsea. Madueke sprints into the box and just before he gets to the byline he sends the ball across. It comes to Cucurella, whose initial effort is blocked. It comes back to him and he then lays it off to Fernandez centrally. The Argentine’s shot goes narrowly wide of Raya’s right post.

08:26 PM BST

26 mins: Arsenal 1 Chelsea 0

Saka takes a shot on first-time from the right-hand side of the box but his effort is straight at Petrovic.

Moments later Petrovic makes a crucial save to deny Havertz, and then does the same to deny Trossard. Three chances in quick succession for Arsenal.

08:24 PM BST

24 mins: Arsenal 1 Chelsea 0

Arsenal should be 2-0 up. The ball is played across and it looks like Saka is going to slot home from around six yards out but he does not.

Down the other end Jackson drives into the box on the left-hand side and his cross deflects off Gabriel and hits the post. It goes behind for a corner. The delivery is headed away.

We knew Nicolas Jackson was quick but, wow, that was something else. He has absolutely torched William Saliba in a footrace down the wing. I can’t remember ever seeing Saliba outpaced like that.

08:22 PM BST

22 mins: Arsenal 1 Chelsea 0

Rice takes a touch on the spin to get past Fernandez just outside the Chelsea box and then fires towards goal, but his effort just misses the target.

08:19 PM BST

19 mins: Arsenal 1 Chelsea 0

Chelsea have their first corner in unusual circumstances. From just inside his own half Saka attempts a back-pass to Raya but gets it all wrong.

Mudryk sends in the corner, which Badiashile flicks on at the near post. Disasi somehow does not make contact with it inside the six-yard box and the chance is gone. Chelsea should be level there.

Axel Disasi (centre) should have put this chance away - Dylan Martinez/Reuters

08:16 PM BST

16 mins: Arsenal 1 Chelsea 0

Gallagher, from the left-hand side of the box, sends in a cross into a dangerous area but Madueke cannot quite get on the end of it. Should Madueke have anticipated that cross better and got on the end of it?

08:15 PM BST

14 mins: Arsenal 1 Chelsea 0

Arsenal have the first corner of the night from the right, which Saka takes. Badiashile wins the header at the near post but it loops behind for another corner on the other side.

Arsenal play it short and Odegaard eventually sends a cross into the back post. His delivery is met by Tomiyasu, who rises to meet it, but his header goes over the bar. He should be hitting the target there.

08:12 PM BST

12 mins: Arsenal 1 Chelsea 0

The Arsenal opener came from Partey popping the ball into Rice, who then galloped forward. This, we can assume, was the plan that Arteta had in mind when he first signed Rice. He’s just had to wait until now to see it, because of Partey’s injuries. Arsenal have started fantastically here, and Pochettino is fuming on the touchline

08:10 PM BST

10 mins: Arsenal 1 Chelsea 0

Arsenal should be 2-0 up as Havertz, instead of shooting in a great position inside the Chelsea box, attempts a pass to Rice which is intercepted.

08:10 PM BST

8 mins: Arsenal 1 Chelsea 0

Saka feeds the ball onto the overlapping White on the right-hand side of the box, but the Arsenal right-back cannot find a teammate.

Moments later Tomiyasu is down after a challenge by Jackson. Looking at the replays that is an awful challenge by the Chelsea striker, who mind-bogglingly does not even receive a booking.

Should Nicolas Jackson have been sent off for this...? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6L8y4NwwP0 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 23, 2024

08:07 PM BST

7 mins: Arsenal 1 Chelsea 0

Chelsea look like they are still in the dressing room. Arsenal now have a free-kick on the left-hand side in a good position, which Odegaard whips in.

His delivery is too heavy and it is an easy catch for Petrovic.

08:05 PM BST

GOAL! Arsenal take the lead

That was far too easy for the home side. Rice drives forward towards the edge of the Chelsea box. He feeds it to his left to Trossard inside the penalty area. The Belgian takes a touch and then manages to squeeze the shot in between Petrovic’s legs and into the back of the net. Petrovic should not be being beaten through his legs there.

Leandro Trossard (left) gives Arsenal an early lead - Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Leandro Trossard gives Arsenal the lead inside 5 minutes! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DGQ8Vr9owa — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 23, 2024

08:01 PM BST

1 min: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Havertz is played through by White into the right-hand channel and goes down in the penalty area after contact with Badiashile. Referee Simon Hooper waves the appeals away and the offside flag goes up so the incident in the box does not matter anyway.

08:00 PM BST

Kick-off

We are under way at the Emirates.

07:56 PM BST

Kick-off fast approaching

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel and we are just moments away from kick-off at the Emirates.

The pyrotechnics ahead of kick-off at the Emirates - Glyn Kirk/Getty Images

07:54 PM BST

Reminder of the team news

Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Odegaard, Rice, Partey, Saka, Havertz, Trossard.

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Jesus, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah, Kiwior, Jorginho, Vieira, Zinchenko.

Chelsea: Petrovic, Gilchrist, Badiashile, Disasi, Cucurella, Fernandez, Mudryk, Madueke, Caicedo, Gallagher, Jackson.

Substitutes: Bettinelli, Silva, Sterling, Chalobah, Chukwuemeka, Casadei, Deivid, Tauriainen, Dyer.

07:50 PM BST

Both managers speaking to TNT

"It's not easy to replace a player like Cole"



Mauricio Pochettino and Mikel Arteta give their thoughts ahead of tonight's London derby...



🎙️ @julesbreach | @DFletcherSport pic.twitter.com/C4VhB2K6oO — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 23, 2024

07:48 PM BST

Home side gearing up

Going through the gears ⚙️ pic.twitter.com/zP6suLidjR — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 23, 2024

07:47 PM BST

TNT crew discuss Kai Havertz

"He's playing with a lot more purpose now" 👏@rioferdy5 and @martinkeown5 discuss Kai Havertz facing former club Chelsea...



🎙️ @lynseyhipgrave1 pic.twitter.com/9Sh91ZM3RS — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 23, 2024

07:44 PM BST

More from Sam Dean

Looks like Arsenal are playing with a midfield three of Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Thomas Partey for the first time since the Community Shield. On paper, that's probably their first-choice midfield. And it's not been used once in the Premier League. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) April 23, 2024

07:37 PM BST

Partey in for Arsenal, no Palmer or Gusto for Chelsea

A remarkable statistic: this is the first Premier League game in which Arsenal have named Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Thomas Partey as their midfield three. On paper, that is their strongest midfield, but they have only started together in the midfield once before — in the Community Shield victory over Manchester City in August.

This is partly because Partey played as a right-back in the opening few games of the campaign, but mainly because the Ghana international has missed the majority of this season through injury.

A strong team for Arsenal, then. Which contrasts with Chelsea, who are missing perhaps their two best players this season: Cole Palmer and Malo Gusto. Chelsea have generally played well against the big teams this year, but can they do so without Palmer?

07:37 PM BST

TNT crew talk about Pochettino

"These things can't be expected to be achieved overnight"@rioferdy5 and Joe Cole talk Mauricio Pochettino's project at Chelsea...



🎙️ @lynseyhipgrave1 pic.twitter.com/2Ruv7hEa6n — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 23, 2024

07:28 PM BST

Mauricio Pochettino speaking to TNT

“It’s a difficult time. Because of the circumstance never help us to be solid and to be in a position on the level we wanted. It is difficult to match the history of Chelsea.”

On the FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester City:

“I think we played very well and the team showed great character and personality. We are a young team that need to learn, need to improve, need to know what it means to be professional.”

On Cole Palmer:

“He is showing amazing skills. Maybe young Player of the Year or Player of the Year. We will see.”

On patience:

“[It is important to] not only to be motivated or to give your best when you play against big teams. We need time. Time to be better and improved,”

07:27 PM BST

Gilchrist starts for Chelsea

With Malo Gusto injured, 20-year-old Alfie Gilchrist comes in at right-back for his first Premier League start.

07:22 PM BST

TNT crew talk Cole Palmer

"He has been formidable" 🔥@rioferdy5 and @martinkeown5 discuss the remarkable impact Cole Palmer has had on this Chelsea squad...



🎙️ @lynseyhipgrave1 pic.twitter.com/8NBseLNaom — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 23, 2024

07:17 PM BST

Mikel Arteta speaking to TNT

"In these moments you have to step up and make it happen" 💪



Mikel Arteta talks Premier League title race and looks ahead to Chelsea clash...



🎙️ @lynseyhipgrave1 | @rioferdy5 | @martinkeown5 pic.twitter.com/acJ8yOtMM8 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 23, 2024

07:11 PM BST

Full team news

Arsenal have made two changes to the side which beat Wolves 2-0 on Saturday. Thomas Partey comes in for Gabriel Jesus while Takehiro Tomiyasu replaces Jakub Kiwior at left-back.

Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Odegaard, Rice, Partey, Saka, Havertz, Trossard.

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Jesus, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah, Kiwior, Jorginho, Vieira, Zinchenko.

Chelsea have made four changes to the side which lost 1-0 to Man City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday. Cole Palmer, Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah and Thiago Silva miss out, with Palmer (illness) and Gusto (injury) missing out on the matchday squad completely. Mykhailo Mudryk, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Alfie Gilchrist come into the starting XI.

Chelsea: Petrovic, Gilchrist, Badiashile, Disasi, Cucurella, Fernandez, Mudryk, Madueke, Caicedo, Gallagher, Jackson.

Substitutes: Bettinelli, Silva, Sterling, Chalobah, Chukwuemeka, Casadei, Deivid, Tauriainen, Dyer.

07:05 PM BST

Partey starts

One of the two changes Mikel Arteta has made tonight from Arsenal’s 2-0 win at Wolves on Saturday night sees Thomas Partey come into the midfield.

Thomas Partey 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬 a Premier League game for Arsenal for just the second time in eight months 📋 pic.twitter.com/5npEi9fZrs — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 23, 2024

07:04 PM BST

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi speaking to TNT

“We are ready to fight tonight and I hope that we play a great game. Everyone likes to play big games. Everyone likes to play like this and we know that when we play the big games we play well but we have to keep these quality. Today we are focused on Arsenal.”

On Cole Palmer’s absence:

“Cole did a great job since the beginning of the season. It will be difficult to pay without him but I trust in the quality of the team. We have a lot of quality ad I hope that the player who plays today will show his quality.”

07:01 PM BST

Chelsea team news

07:00 PM BST

Arsenal team news

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🔙 Tomiyasu returns

⚖️ Partey in the middle

⚡️ Havertz leads the line



Let's seize the opportunity, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/aOiWCkh43k — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 23, 2024

06:55 PM BST

Visitors checking in

Chelsea have just arrived at the Emirates and from the looks of the video they have just posted, it looks like Cole Palmer is not with the Chelsea squad. He has been suffering from illness since the Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City on Saturday and it looks like he is not well enough to be in Chelsea’s squad tonight.

06:51 PM BST

06:43 PM BST

Hosts arrive

06:35 PM BST

Evening all . . .

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants his side to give their run-in all they have got. After losing to Aston Villa in the league just over a week ago and being knocked out of the Champions League to Bayern Munich, Arsenal went top of the league with a 2-0 victory at Wolves on Saturday. With fives games remaining, Arsenal host Chelsea this evening at the Emirates.

“I have the same message that we need to keep doing what we’re doing, focus on the game and the task, prepare the game well and the boys look ready to go again,” Arteta said.

“It meant a lot for us [to win against Wolves]. We are in a great position and we have been for nine months. We really want to give it a real go and we are really determined to do what is in our hands to lift the trophy.”

Arsenal could have Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu back tonight after he missed the win at Wolves over the weekend with a small knock. Dutch defender Jurrien Timber is still unavailable due to his knee injury, but he has stepped up his recovery after playing for the Arsenal Under-21’s this week.

Chelsea could be without Cole Palmer tonight, who has been ill since their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City on Saturday. Palmer is currently the joint-top scorer in the league alongside Erling Haaland and speaking yesterday, Pochettino was unsure about Palmer’s involvement tonight.

“We will see [Tuesday] morning. Today [Monday], I do not believe he can be involved,” Pochettino said. “Even if he is good [on Tuesday] maybe he is not in a condition to play. We hope he can recover from this situation and be involved with the team.”

Chelsea sit ninth in the table, three points off seventh place. Mauricio Pochettino’s side are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games, winning four and drawing four. Levi Colwill, Reece James, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia all remain absent.

Chelsea’s only win in the past nine meetings with Arsenal in all competitions was a 2-0 win at the Emirates in August 2021. Back in October, Chelsea were 2-0 up against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge with just 15 minutes left before late goals from Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard earned Mikel Arteta’s side a point.

Team news to follow shortly.

