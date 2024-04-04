Arsenal say 'no obvious cardiac cause' for women's star Maanum's collapse

Arsenal midfielder Frida Maanum in action before she collapsed during the English Women's League Cup final against Chelsea (Adrian DENNIS)

Arsenal said Thursday there were "no obvious cardiac causes" for Frida Maanum's collapse during last weekend's Women's League Cup final win over Chelsea.

Paramedics and team medical staff raced onto the pitch to help Maanum when she suddenly fell to the turf off the ball in second-half stoppage time at Molineux on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Norway international received oxygen through a mask and was eventually carried off on a stretcher after being treated for around seven minutes in a match Arsenal went on to win 1-0.

Arsenal have since announced that Maanum has undergone "extensive testing", which has been reviewed by "two leading cardiologists" and there have been "no obvious cardiac causes" found so far for her collapse.

Maanum has also had a monitoring device fitted to record her heart function and will undergo a "progressive return" to training.

She will not be involved in Norway's upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Finland and the Netherlands.

A statement on Arsenal's website said once Maanum "has been monitored for a full one-week period, her normal training will be closely reviewed", before any decision is taken on her returning to play.

