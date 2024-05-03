Arsenal lose ‘Invincibles’ branding to Jens Lehmann for £30,000

Jens Lehmann says his intention is to donate any profit from trademark to charity - PA/Nick Potts

Arsenal have lost the right to cash in on their ‘Invincibles’ season – to one of the key players behind the legendary feat.

Jens Lehmann has bought the trademark to the tag bestowed on the Arsenal squad that completed the Premier League’s only unbeaten campaign.

The German caught his former club completely unaware by paying £30,000 to secure branding rights to ‘The Invincibles’ ahead of the 20th anniversary of their title-winning season.

The former goalkeeper, an ever-present in the 2003-04 side, is now setting up a company which he says has the support of players involved, as well as its mastermind Arsène Wenger.

Lehmann told the Daily Mail his intention was to donate any profit from the venture to charity, with a documentary, overseas tour and match against a Manchester United legends side all possibilities.

“I had the idea because the name ‘Invincibles’ becomes more and more popular approaching the 20th anniversary,” Lehmann said. “Nobody had it, so I was looking into it. I was ready to get the branding rights for our group, so everybody who’s using it is violating our brand. The club were probably a little surprised because nobody thought about having the brand name registered. At least they know it’s now being controlled.”

He added: “We have 28 players and 12 staff members, which includes the boss. The company has not been set up yet because we’re still preparing. There will be one or two events here very soon where we give something back to the people. Everybody will be a shareholder of the company. It’s easier to get all the members of our group in one company because you have costs and income created.

“The company gets the revenue and then hopefully everything is shared. If we have income, we are going to do something for a charity.”

Arsenal have not moved to contest the trademark.

