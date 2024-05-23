Arsenal eye Feyenoord goalkeeper as Aaron Ramsdale heads for exit

Justin Bijlow is believed to be an Arsenal target - Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Arsenal are considering a move for Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, who is expected to leave the club this summer.

Arsenal are looking at options in the goalkeeper market and Telegraph Sport understands that Bijlow, a Dutch international, features on their list of targets.

The likely departure of Ramsdale, who is of interest to Newcastle United, will create a space in the squad for a goalkeeper who can compete with David Raya for a starting position.

Raya is currently at Arsenal on loan from Brentford but his transfer will be made permanent this summer, with a deal worth around £30 million already agreed.

Raya has established himself as Mikel Arteta’s No 1 after replacing Ramsdale in the pecking order after just a few games of the 2023-24 campaign. The Spaniard ended the season with the Premier League’s Golden Glove award for the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets.

Bijlow, 26, has made eight appearances for his national team and has two years remaining on his contract at Feyenoord. Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, which first revealed Arsenal’s interest, reported that the goalkeeper will be available for “significantly” less than the £21 million price tag that was placed on him last year.

Bijlow made international headlines last year when he threw a stray ball on to the pitch in order to stop FC Twente scoring against his team. He had raced out of his area to make a tackle and was stranded on the sidelines, with Twente hoping to swiftly attack the open goal. By immediately launching a second ball on to the pitch, he prevented Twente from taking a quick throw-in.

200 IQ. 🧠



Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow with some quick thinking against FC Twente...👀 pic.twitter.com/7xAPz0OVvU — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) January 30, 2023

Telegraph Sport reported earlier this month that Ramsdale is of interest to Newcastle. Eddie Howe previously worked with Ramsdale when he was manager of Bournemouth and is keen to reunite with the England international, should Newcastle be able to produce an acceptable offer.

Arsenal are also keen to strengthen their frontline and, as reported by Telegraph Sport earlier this month, are among the clubs who are interested in RB Leipzig and Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko.

In an interview with Sportklub earlier this week, Sesko’s agent said Leipzig are “trying extremely hard” to keep the 20-year-old, who is believed to have a release clause of around £55 million.

“I can say that there is interest in Benjamin, both from the Premier League and from Italy,” said Elvis Basanovic. “But out of respect, I can’t talk about the names of the clubs.

“I think that Benjamin is difficult to afford in Italy at the moment. The decision is up to Benjamin. It is our [job] to bring him offers.”

