Arsenal beats Tottenham 3-2 and stays ahead in Premier League title race

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal kept up its push for the Premier League title with a 3-2 win at Tottenham on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's team raced to a 3-0 halftime lead, but then had to resist a late fightback from Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Pierre-Emile Hojberg scored an own goal in the 15th minute to put Arsenal ahead and Bukayo Saka doubled the visitors' lead in the 27th.

Kai Havertz added a third in the 38th.

With thoughts possibly turning to extending its goal difference advantage on second-place Manchester City, Arsenal was suddenly left holding on for the win.

Cristian Romero pulled a goal back for Tottenham after latching onto David Raya's weak kick.

Then Declan Rice brought down Ben Davies in the box to hand Spurs a late penalty after a VAR review.

Son Heung-min converted in the 87th to set up a tense finish.

Hojberg headed into his own net from Saka's corner, but Spurs pushed for an equalizer with Romero hitting the post and Micky van de ven having a goal ruled out by VAR for offside.

Saka extended Arsenal's lead with a clinical finish after a counter attack and Havertz headed in from a corner for his 13th goal of the season.

Arsenal moved four points ahead of City, which was playing Nottingham Forest later in the day.

