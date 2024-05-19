‘Arne Slot!’ Jurgen Klopp chants successor’s name after final game as Liverpool manager

Jurgen Klopp sang to fans after full-time at Anfield (Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp chanted the name of his successor as Liverpool manager, Arne Slot, after his final game in charge at Anfield.

Wearing a red hoodie with the words “I’ll Never Walk Alone” on the back, Klopp regaled the home fans with the song “Arne Slot, la la la la la” — to the tune of Live is Life by Austrian band Opus.

Slot, who has been coach at Dutch club Feyenoord since 2021, said on Friday that he will be the next Liverpool manager. Neither of the clubs have officially confirmed the appointment but it is expected to announced by Liverpool next week.

Klopp is leaving after nearly nine years at Anfield. His last match was an emotionally charged 2-0 win over Wolverhampton.

The German was presented with replicas of all the trophies he has won, before addressing the fans.

“I’m completely surprised,” he said. “I thought I would already be in pieces to be honest but I’m not, I’m so happy I can’t believe it. I’m so happy about you all, about the atmosphere, about the game, about being part of this family, about us, how we celebrated this day. It’s just incredible, thank you so much.

Speaking at a presentation on the pitch, made by owners John W Henry and Tom Werner, chief executive Billy Hogan and Sir Kenny Dalglish, Klopp offered a positive outlook on the future.

“You welcome the new manager like you welcomed me. You go all-in from the first day. And you keep believing and you push the team. Change is good,” said Klopp, who sang the name of Slot to the tune of one of the songs the crowd sing about him.

“No one tells you to stop believing. This club may be in the best position ever – I’ve not asked Kenny if it’s ever: we have this wonderful stadium, wonderful training centre, we have you, the superpower of world football. We decide if we are worried or excited. We decide if we believe. We decide if we trust or don’t trust and since today I am one of you and I keep believing in you.”

Additional reporting by agencies