Army freshman quarterback Champ Harris elects to join NCAA transfer portal

Army had no seniors with experience in the quarterback room this season but it appears the Black Knights may be losing a promising freshman to the NCAA transfer portal.

On Thursday, Champ Harris announced on X / Twitter: “I’m officially entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility and a redshirt year.’’ The social media post also noted that the U.S. Military Academy had submitted his notification of transfer and is now visible on the portal.

Army quarterback Champ Harris (7) runs in front of LSU linebacker Omar Speights (1) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Danny Wild, USA TODAY Sports

It should be noted that college athletes who enter the portal may also withdraw their names. Following the 2021 season, Army wide receiver Isaiah Alston, running back Tyrell Robinson, kicker Quinn Maretzki and defensive back Aaron Bibbins submitted their names but decided to return for 2022. As fate would have it, Alston and Robinson suffered injuries that curtailed playing time in 2022 and 2023, and Maretzki would hit clutch field goals that aided Army in winning games against Air Force and Navy and take home the 2023 Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

Harris entered the season as the No. 4 quarterback, behind starting junior Bryson Daily, sophomore Dewayne Coleman and freshman Larry Robinson. Harris cracked the three-deep chart for game three but never saw action against Texas San Antonio, Syracuse and Boston College. He finally saw action in the Oct. 14 game against Troy when Daily went down with a non-contact injury to his right leg and, in a bit of a surprise, Harris got the call to fill in.

As it turns out, Harris had an inauspicious three-game tenure while the Black Knights awaited the return of Daily. Harri finished off a 19-0 loss to Troy (the first home shutout in 20 years), a 62-0 loss at LSU (the worst shutout loss in Army history) and a humbling 21-14 defeat to a 1-7 Massachusetts team, the final nail in Army’s fleeting bowl game chances. Harris does have the distinction of being the first freshman starter at quarterback since Chris Carter in 2015 and only the fifth since 2002.

Harris’ final 2023 numbers had him completing 19 of 35 throws (54.3 percent) for 260 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions. He was 6-for-13 for 63 yards against Troy, 4-for-9 for 22 yards in the first half against LSU and 6-for-8 for 130 yards against UMass. He also had 19 carries for 3 total yards and a touchdown against UMass, including a one-snap fill-in against Air Force.

The thing Harris had going for him was good speed and the ability to race out of the pocket.

Harris’ departure leaves Army with five quarterbacks, including freshmen Cale Hellums and Mitch Bolden. The new shotgun-option offense resulted in 1,180 passing yards (along with six touchdowns and 11 interceptions) making it more attractive for recruits.

Harris was a celebrated quarterback for Florida state champion South Miami High School. He was named first-team all-state and was a first-team all-star by the Miami Herald newspaper. He chose Army over the likes of Air Force, Navy, Alabama A&M and Bethune-Cookman.

Army linebacker Kalvyn Crummie (46) speaks to reporters after beating Navy 20-17 in double overtime of the 123rd Army-Navy game in 2022. Danny Wild, USA TODAY Sports

Recently, junior linebacker Kalvyn Crummie announced his intention to enter the portal. He saw reserve action against Boston College, Troy and LSU with just one solo tackle and one assist to his record. The Tuscaloosa, Alabama, native is best known for his hit and forced fumble of Navy’s Anton Hall in the second overtime of the 2022 game won by Army.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Army QB Champ Harris enters transfer portal