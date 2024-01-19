In a decision that is no surprise, Army football will face academy rival Air Force on November 2 at West Point’s Michie Stadium. The game will be televised on either CBS or CBS Sports Network.

The first Saturday in November has been the usual reserved spot for the second leg of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy series.

The matchup has been contested on neutral fields the past three seasons: The 2021 and 2022 games were held at Globe Life Field (home of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers) in Arlington, Texas, and the 2023 game was held at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High (home of the NFL’s Denver Broncos).

The last time either academy hosted was the COVID season of 2020. The game was postponed two days before kickoff due to the virus spread. It was rescheduled for December 19 – one week after the Army-Navy game, for the first time – and Army prevailed 10-7 to win the CIC Trophy.

Dec 19, 2020; West Point, New York, USA; The Army Black Knights celebrate with the Commander in Chief’s Trophy after beating the Air Force Falcons 10-7 at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Army’s recent move to the American Athletic Conference threw almost the entire 2024 schedule out the window. Air Force and Navy (Dec. 14 in Landover, Md.) remain as non-league foes. The AAC schedule – which should be announced in a few weeks – will have Alabama Birmingham, East Carolina, Rice and Texas San Antonio visiting Michie Stadium (games on CBS Sports Network). The Black Knights will travel to Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Temple and Tulsa (those games on a variety of ESPN networks). That leaves two non-league dates open, potentially Aug. 31 vs. Lehigh and Oct. 19 at Nevada Las Vegas. A 2024 game with Syracuse was scrapped.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Army football to host Air Force on November 2