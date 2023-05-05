Arkansas-Mizzou ranked as a top 25 rivalry on the basketball court

When Missouri jumped from the Big 12 to the SEC, Arkansas was declared the Tigers’ conference rival.

On the football field, the rivalry hasn’t amounted to much importance in the grand scheme of things, but according to College Basketball Report, the Battle Line Rivalry is one of the best in college basketball.

This rivalry can be attributed to the coaches, with Musselman being one of the most charismatic coaches in college basketball, which can irritate anybody. Also, he snatched one of Mizzou’s best players last year, Trevon Brazile, which probably irritated the Mizzou coaching staff.

Missouri would get their revenge, handing the Hogs a tough three-point loss, ending a five-game losing streak against Arkansas that frustrated Musselman. However, just like on the football field, this rivalry still needs more substance before it can be significant to the national audience.

