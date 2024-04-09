Who should Kentucky basketball hire? Here are 4 swing-big options, plus a fallback plan

This job is not like other jobs. Meaning this coaching search is expected to be unlike other coaching searches.

When most coaching positions open, you throw big names against the wall in the early days of the search, knowing they probably won't stick. But this is Kentucky basketball.

You throw big names against the wall with the understanding that one might become John Calipari's heir.

Calipari's whopper buyout saddled him to Kentucky after the Wildcats' first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Oakland. Not anymore, though, as Calipari reportedly prepares to exit out the side door to Arkansas.

This looks like a potential win-win-win for Arkansas, Kentucky and Calipari, and one of the nation's biggest basketball jobs goes on the market.

Where will Kentucky turn?

Subscribe to SEC Football Unfiltered

iTunes | Google Play | Spotify

On edition of "SEC Football Unfiltered," a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams weigh in on Kentucky's search to replace Calipari.

Each host offers two swing-for-the-fences candidates, plus fallback options.

TOPPMEYER: Who to replace John Calipari at Kentucky? 5 names on my mind

ADAMS: I thought Tennessee Lady Vols basketball hiring Kim Caldwell was a joke. Why it just might work

Swing big with these candidates

Kelvin Sampson

Houston coach

Here's why: So what if Sampson is 68 years old? He's one of the top three coaches in college basketball, with two Final Fours on his résumé and NCAA Tournament trips with four different programs. Imagine what he could do at Kentucky. If he'd give UK five seasons, I think he'd deliver at least one national championship. – Blake Toppmeyer

Dan Hurley

UConn coach

Here's why: Kentucky's program deserves only the finest. Hurley is the finest thing going in college basketball. Is he ready for a new challenge after going back-to-back with UConn? Be prepared for Hurley to say no, but you don't know if you don't ask. Come armed with a fat, fat check. After all, Calipari saved Kentucky $33 million in buyout money by leaving. Pay it forward. – John Adams

Bruce Pearl

Auburn coach

Here's why: Kentucky fans might dislike Pearl now, but he'd win them over within a month. This is a coach whom you hate if he's at a conference rival, and you love if he's coaching your team. His gregarious personality would be a fit for this job. He'd win, too. A lot. – Blake Toppmeyer

Billy Donovan

Chicago Bulls coach

Here's why: Name a better SEC men's basketball coach in the past 30 years. Waiting. Still waiting. Pretty slim chance Donovan desires a return to college ball, but maybe he hears his NBA clock ticking while he endures another losing season with the Bulls. Who better than Rick Pitino for Kentucky? This Pitino disciple. – John Adams

----------

Fallback candidates

Brad Underwood

Illinois coach

Here's why: Kentucky fans would appreciate Underwood's intensity, plus his high-scoring offenses. He's never made a Final Four, but his career remains on an upward trajectory. If the swing-big options don't pan out, Underwood would be a smart choice from the next tier. – Blake Toppmeyer

Rick Pitino

St. John's coach

Here's why: You already know Pitino can win a national championship at Kentucky, and he'd probably jump at the chance to return and stick it to Louisville. Calipari masterfully assembled talent, but he sometimes got outcoached. Pitino's X's and O's aren't second-fiddle. – John Adams

----------

Also considered

∎ Scott Drew (Baylor)

∎ Nate Oats (Alabama)

Later in the episode

– A discussion on the importance of Kalen DeBoer's first Alabama spring game, and what LSU's Brian Kelly said about the Michigan job.

Where to listen to SEC Football Unfiltered

Apple

Spotify

iHeart

Google

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. John Adams is the senior sports columnist for the Knoxville News Sentinel. You can subscribe to their podcast, SEC Football Unfiltered, or check out the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Kentucky basketball: Hire Kelvin Sampson, Bruce Pearl before Scott Drew