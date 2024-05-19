Arkansas gets run-ruled in regular-season finale at Texas A&M

Fourth-ranked Texas A&M erupted for nine runs over the final two innings to take down second-ranked Arkansas, 14-4, in seven innings on the final day of SEC regular-season play Saturday at Blue Bell Park in College Station.

The Aggies (44-11 overall, 19-11 conference) hit four home runs to win the series, 2-1.

Arkansas, which wrapped up the SEC West division title on Friday night, trailed only 5-4 until the sixth inning when Texas A&M exploded for six runs off a trio of beleaguered relievers — Ben Bybee, Stone Hewlett and Dylan Carter.

Bybee opened the inning by allowing a single, a double, a wild pitch that scored a run, and a walk. He didn’t record an out.

Hewlett entered and allowed two more walks before another wild pitch led to another run. Ted Burton then cleared the bases with a three-run double.

That prompted another pitching change as Carter entered and gave up an RBI single. The Aggies ended the frame with an 11-4 lead.

After Arkansas was retired in order in the seventh, the Aggies sent the crowd home early. Gavin Grahovac hit a two-run home run that made it 13-4 before Ryan Targac’s pinch-hit RBI single walked it off.

Will McEntire started Saturday’s loss and received a no-decision. He struggled early, allowing a leadoff walk to Grahovac before Jace LaViolette hit his team-leading 28th home run for a quick 2-0 Aggies lead.

An inning later, Caden Sorrell took McEntire deep to make it 4-1. McEntire recorded just four outs, allowing four runs on four hits to nine batters.

Arkansas got home runs from Hudson White and Wehiwa Aloy in the second and third innings off Aggies starter Shane Sdao, marking back-to-back games in which both White and Aloy homered. Aloy’s two-run shot in the third tied the game at 4-4 but would be the Diamond Hogs’ last runs of the day.

Texas A&M went right back ahead in the bottom of the third on Braden Montgomery’s second home run of the series, a solo shot that made it 5-4.

Cooper Dossett (3-1) was the losing pitcher in relief with Chris Cortez (8-2) earning the win. The Aggies out-hit the Razorbacks, 15-5.

Arkansas ended its regular season 43-12 overall and 20-10 in SEC play after a blistering 12-1 start. The Hogs finished 8-9 over their final 17 conference games and will be the No. 2 seed in next week’s SEC Tournament in Hoover.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire