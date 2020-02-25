Arkansas football signee accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old

A University of Arkansas signee is facing two felony charges, including sexual assault. (Photo by Patrick Green/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A University of Arkansas football signee was arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old.

Catrell Wallace, a linebacker from Bryant, Arkansas, who signed with the Razorbacks in December, is facing felony counts of second-degree sexual assault and tampering with physical evidence. Wallace, 18, was booked into the Saline County jail after turning himself in on Monday morning in Benton, Arkansas, after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, the alleged incident occurred on Jan. 1 — a time when Wallace was 18 and the alleged victim was 12. Benton police said in a statement that the encounter “appears to have been consensual,” but that Wallace “had reason to believe the victim was underage.”

Wallace is also accused of instructing witnesses to “lie about the crime in an effort to conceal it,” police said.

"Although it appears to have been a consensual encounter, BNPD detectives were able to determine that Wallace had reason to believe the victim was underage at the time of the crime,” the police statement said. “It was also noted that Wallace instructed witnesses to lie about the crime in an effort to conceal it. This investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.”

Wallace’s status with Arkansas to be determined

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman released a statement Monday saying the school was “aware of the serious allegations” and that Wallace’s status with the program has yet to be determined.

“We are gathering information and (are) in contact with the proper authorities regarding the situation,” Pittman said. “Once we have additional information, we will make a determination on his status with our program.”

Wallace signed his national letter of intent with Arkansas during the early signing period, but the school could cancel his scholarship due to “misconduct.”

Story continues

“If an NLI signee is engaged in misconduct or criminal activities warranting the cancellation of athletics aid, per the conditions written in the institution’s athletics aid agreement, the NLI would be declared null and void upon the cancellation of athletics aid,” the NLI administrative guidelines say.

Wallace committed to the previous Arkansas staff and stuck with the program when Pittman, the former offensive line coach at Georgia, was hired in December. The three-star prospect chose the Razorbacks over reported offers from Ole Miss, Nebraska and others.

More from Yahoo Sports: