Arkansas football defensive end Landon Jackson will return for senior season in 2024

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Perhaps the biggest win of the upcoming transfer portal for Arkansas football will be keeping one of its own.

Junior defensive end Landon Jackson announced on his social media pages Wednesday evening that he would be returning for his senior year with the Razorbacks. The announcement came just one day after Rocket Sanders announced his impending departure.

Jackson was a team captain in 2023 and entered the fall with high expectations. He put on more than 40 pounds of weight in the offseason and turned in a campaign worthy of an All-SEC selection.

Jackson led the Razorbacks with 6.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. He had his best game of the season against Alabama in mid-October, recording 3.5 sacks and 11 tackles. The LSU transfer started all 12 games for Arkansas in 2023.

Earlier in the week, defensive tackle Cam Ball also announced he would return to Arkansas for the 2024 season. Despite the impending transfers of Chris Paul Jr. and Taurean Carter, the Hogs have done a good job keeping their defensive talent with Jackson, Ball and cornerback Jaylon Braxton.

