Arkansas basketball: Top 40 prospect in 2024 class has Hogs in final three

One of Arkansas basketball’s top targets in the 2024 recruiting class just announced the Razorbacks in his final three schools.

Isaiah Elohim, a consensus four-star recruit, announced on Monday afternoon via Twitter (X) that his recruitment was down to Arkansas, Kansas and Villanova. He’s expected to make a decision in the next week or so.

Isaiah Elohim tells ESPN he is officially down to three schools. Arkansas, Kansas and Villanova. Expect a decision within the next 7-10 days. Elohim is a top 100 prospect with terrific scoring talent and strength. @ElohimIsaiah @WME_Sports @WhiteCec pic.twitter.com/H5BltsrRl6 — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) September 26, 2023

Elohim is a 6-5, 190-pound wing from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California. Early on in the recruiting process, Elohim was considered a top five prospect in the country but injury issues caused him to fall in recent rankings. Still, he’s an extremely talented player and priority target for Arkansas basketball.

Elohim has the frame, wingspan and athleticism that should translate immediately to the college level. He’s super aggressive and decisive when getting to the basket. His handle and jumpshot need polishing, but he’s shown flashes of being able to get to his spots and knock down shots.

If Eric Musselman is able to land Elohim, it would be the second commitment of the 2024 recruiting class. Consensus four-star forward Jalen Shelley committed to the Hogs a little over two weeks ago, and was the first commit for this class.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire