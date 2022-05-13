Arkansas Basketball lands Ricky Council from Transfer Portal

Arkansas Basketball has picked up their fifth prospect from the transfer portal with the commitment of former Wichita State guard Ricky Council.

Council announced his top-6 schools on May 3, with Alabama, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Kansas, and Iowa State joining Arkansas for consideration.

During his redshirt season at Wichita State, Council was awarded the American Athletic Conference Sixth man of the Year award for averaging 12.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game with seven starts.

The best game of his season was against UCF on January 26, when he scored 31 points against the Knights. He shot 6-of-10 from the field and 3-of-4 from the beyond the three-point line.

Council is the 2nd transfer from Wichita State that Arkansas has landed in consecutive years. Trey Wade was teammates with Council for a season before making the move to Arkansas. In his lone year as a Razorback, Wade averaged 3.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

