Arizona transfer DL Bill Norton to visit Texas for Orange-White game

Texas’ new linebackers coach Johnny Nansen is targeting another former Arizona Wildcat in the transfer portal.

Arizona transfer defensive lineman Bill Norton is expected to visit Texas for the Orange-White spring game on Saturday. The Longhorns are looking to replace major production along the interior defensive line after the departures of T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy.

Norton started every game for the Wildcats last season at nose tackle. He recorded 32 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and forced two fumbles.

Earlier this year, Texas also added Arizona transfer defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea via the transfer portal.

Arizona transfer DL Bill Norton will visit #Texas for the Orange-White spring game this Saturday. Norton started 12 games at nose tackle in 2023 for Arizona’s 25th ranked rush defense. (Story): https://t.co/fXQT8hg0hI pic.twitter.com/7bOr5yI60V — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) April 17, 2024

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire