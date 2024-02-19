Arizona State fans anxious over athletic director hire delay: 'We are so unserious'

The University of Arizona fired Dave Heeke as the school's athletic director on Jan. 22.

The school didn't take long to find a replacement, announcing the hire of Desireé Reed-Francois on Monday.

Meanwhile, Arizona State University announced the resignation of athletic director Ray Anderson on Nov. 13.

But the school still hasn't announced a replacement for the role and may not even be close to filling it.

Those facts have some Arizona State fans very anxious about the position — and the hire — for the Sun Devils.

They took to social media to sound off on their worries in light of Arizona's hire of Reed-Francois.

More: Next Arizona State athletic director will guide program into Big 12

ASU athletic director hire delay reaction: 'We are so unserious about athletics'

The last thing I wanted was for Arizona to hire an AD before us.



We had a 2 month head start.



We are so unserious about athletics. — Joey Palomarez (@SunDevilJoey) February 19, 2024

All jokes aside, what’s up with that? What’s Crowe waiting for? — The Zona Feed (@TheZonaFeed) February 19, 2024

It shouldn’t take this long to get it right — Mark Harris (@Harris_Mark7) February 19, 2024

It’s not hard to get it right. Back up the Brinks truck for Rocky Harris and tell him he starts 2 weeks after the Olympics conclude. — Will Novak (@WillNovak13) February 19, 2024

can someone explain to me how Arizona gets a new AD within a month of firing their old one, yet ASU is still searching? — marielle (@mariellerua) February 19, 2024

I think we are holding out for the home run — J Merk (@RealMerked8) February 19, 2024

Why is ASU intentionally delaying this hire? — Ice Devil of Carlsbad (@IceDevilCA) February 19, 2024

Why is ASU so far behind? — Warren Brannoch (@CoachBrannoch) February 19, 2024

Is Crow really this incompetent? Or just this apathetic towards the athletic program? Why is it taking so long for ASU? — Cade (@Cade75870817702) February 19, 2024

More: Former ASU AD Ray Anderson shares regrets, but hiring Herm Edwards isn't among them

Some preach patience in Arizona State AD search

But not everyone is concerned.

Some on social media preached patience in the ASU athletic director search, writing that it doesn't matter how long it takes Arizona State to make the hire just as long as it makes the right hire.

Main thing is to get it right — jeffmetcalfe (@jeffmetcalfe) February 19, 2024

Umm, why does that matter ... at all? Get the right person, not the first person. You're worried about the wrong thing. — Tom Blodgett (@sp_blodgett) February 19, 2024

'It's about time': Arizona State University community reacts to Ray Anderson's resignation

When will ASU hire a new athletic director?

The State Press, Arizona State's student newspaper, shed some light on a possible timeline for ASU to hire a performance replacement for Anderson earlier this month in reporting from a student forum.

Jim Rund, ASU Senior Vice President for Educational Outreach and Student Services, has been serving as the interim athletic director for ASU.

According to The State Press, Crow said that ASU is "approaching the timeframe" to begin appointing a new athletic director, with Crow adding that he would appoint a new AD once ASU's athletic department is an "integrated unit like all the other units within the University and organizational infrastructure."

"We have to find a way for it to be as self-sustaining as possible, which is quite challenging financially," Crow said, according to The State Press.

He added: "We have to find a way to advance the idea of scholar-athletes in the middle of a world that's changing rapidly."

Report: Former ASU athletic director Ray Anderson to receive same salary after resignation

Bobby Hurley: 'It's important to get these types of decisions right'

ASU coach Bobby Hurley addressed the ASU AD vacancy with reporters last month saying: "Yeah, in a perfect world, you would love to have someone in place, but I think it's important to get these types of decisions right and take as much time as necessary in order to do that."

Bobby Hurley on Arizona State's ongoing athletic director search:



"Yeah, in a perfect world, you would love to have someone in place, but I think it's important to get these types of decisions right and take as much time as necessary in order to do that."@SunDevilSource pic.twitter.com/ngRyVGpuuI — Blake Niemann (@Blakes_Take2) January 31, 2024

Some fans are growing restless with the athletic director hiring delay, especially after Arizona's hire.

How much longer will it take for ASU to hire its next AD?

Don’t know much about her but it seems like a good get from the SEC to the Big 12 given Arizona’s financial problems.



ASU is still months out from a hire, in all likelihood. https://t.co/phvod3I6Ra — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) February 19, 2024

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State athletic director delay has some Sun Devils fans anxious