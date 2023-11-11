Arizona sinks Deion Sanders, Colorado on field goal as time expires

It has been a long go since the great memories of the start of the season for Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Arizona upended the Buffaloes on Saturday, 34-31, as Tyler Loop kicked a 21-yard field goal with time expiring.

The Wildcats, who have a surprising seven wins, outscore the Buffs 10-0 to earn the road victory.

WILDCATS WIN@tyler_loop KICKS IT IN FOR THE WIN. 📺: Pac-12 Network pic.twitter.com/8Eli9ts45D — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) November 11, 2023

Colorado had no answer for Jonah Coleman. The running back carried only 11 times but gained 179 yards.

Arizona QB Noah Fifita was 21-of-35 passing for 214 yards and a pair of TDs.

For Colorado, Shedeur Sanders accounted for 3 TDs and 304 yards of offense.

The Buffs are now 4-6 and have lost 6 of their last 7.

