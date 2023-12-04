Arizona football to face Oklahoma in Alamo Bowl

In Arizona's first bowl game in six years, the 14th-ranked Wildcats will face No. 12 Oklahoma in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28 in San Antonio.

It's the second time the Wildcats will play in the Alamo Bowl. Arizona previously played in the Pac-12-versus-Big 12 bowl game in San Antonio in 2010 and lost to Oklahoma State 36-10, the last postseason game under then-head coach and former OU defensive coordinator Mike Stoops.

This will mark the third time Arizona will face Oklahoma in the all-time head-to-head series. Arizona is 1-1 against the Sooners, with the Wildcats winning the previous matchup 6-3 in 1989 courtesy of a game-winning 40-yard field goal from Doug Pfaff. UA lost 28-10 the previous season in Norman.

The 2023 Alamo Bowl is the 10th matchup between Pac-12 and Big 12 schools. The bowl game features top Pac-12 and Big 12 schools that aren't competing in the College Football Playoff or a New Year's Six bowl.

The Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28 will kick off at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Alamo Bowl to feature Arizona, Oklahoma matchup