Arizona Cardinals sign Marvin Harrison Jr.

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 25: Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. poses for portraits after being selected fourth overall in the first round by the Arizona Cardinals during the 2024 NFL draft on April 25, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

TEMPE, Ariz. - The Arizona Cardinals have signed their first-round draft pick.

Marvin Harrison Jr., the fourth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, agreed to a four-year deal with the Cardinals, the team announced on May 23. The deal also includes a fifth-year team option.

Harrison Jr., who's the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, caught 67 passes for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns in his final season at Ohio State.