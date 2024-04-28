Arizona Cardinals NFL draft pick Max Melton scores TD in same game as his brother

On Thursday night, Max Melton accomplished a lifelong goal when he was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL draft. The former Rutgers football defensive back now joins his brother in the NFL.

His brother is Bo Melton, a wide receiver with the Green Bay Packers who is coming off a strong second season in the NFL. Bo Melton was also a standout with Rutgers. Max Melton landed a good spot with the Cardinals where he is likely so see significant snaps as a rookie.

During his time at Rutgers, Max Melton was a consistent performer on a talented defense. One of his best moments came during the 2021 season when he scored a touchdown in the same game as his brother Bo Melton,

Against Temple, the Melton brothers showcased their skills as they each scored touchdowns for the Scarlet Knights in a less than two-minute span. Bo Melton started the scoring with a 40-yard touchdown. However, Max didn’t let his brother have all the fun as he recorded a pick-six shortly after. It was a moment the two will never forget.

CFB: Rutgers WR Bo Melton hauls in a 40-yard TD gets his brother DB Max Melton follows up with a pick-six vs Temple https://t.co/uLUq49FZlS

— Alain Keith Cabardo Daguio (@keithdaguio) September 4, 2021

In 43 games as a Scarlet Knight, Max Melton recorded 114 total tackles and eight interceptions. He added one touchdown to his resume during that stretch and forced one fumble. The 2024 draftee was also selected to the Fourth Team All-Big Ten by Phil Steele in December. While Rutgers continued to improve, Max Melton was at the center of their success.

Although Melton wasn’t initially seen as a top 50 pick, his stock rose over the last few weeks. That was partly due to how well he did during the pre-draft process. Now, he will showcase his skills in the Arizona secondary.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire