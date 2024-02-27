Archbishop Wood star Jalil Bethea projected by ESPN as lottery pick in 2025 NBA Draft

Talented Archbishop Wood boys basketball guard Jalil Bethea's stock keeps rising.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony projects Bethea as the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. That would mean leaving the University of Miami after one season to turn pro.

The slender 6-foot-4 Bethea is having a fine senior high school season, averaging 23 points for the Vikings, who finished the Philadelphia Catholic League regular season in a three-way tie for first place with Roman Catholic and Neumann-Goretti.

Archbishop Wood's Jalil Bethea (1) drives on Imhotep Charter's Ahmad Nowell.

McDonald's All-American selection

Bethea also became Wood's first McDonald's All-American. He's one of 24 players selected to play in the April 2 McDonald's All-American Game in Houston that ESPN will televise. ESPN ranks him as the No. 6 senior in the United States.

Bethea excelled all over the country in summer tournaments, gaining more national attention along the way. He also participated in USA Basketball's Junior National minicamp in Colorado Springs in October and continued starring for Wood this season.

Brother inspires Archbishop Wood star: Wood's Jalil Bethea on autistic sibling Saleem: "For him I'd risk it all"

More: American Football no longer a mystery to Central Bucks East's German exchange student

Bethea earned Philadelphia Catholic League MVP honors in 2022-23 and was chosen PIAA Class 6A first-team all-state while leading the Vikings to the state semifinals. He was selected co-MVP in the PCL this season along with Archbishop Ryan's Thomas Sorber.

Montverde (Florida) Academy forward Cooper Flagg, also a high school senior, is projected to go No. 1 in 2025 by Givony.

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes.com; @TomMoorePhilly

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Wood senior Jalil Bethea projected as top 10 pick in 2025 NBA Draft