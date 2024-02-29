Drexel recruit bolsters Archbishop Wood boys basketball's offense after offseason work

ERDENHEIM — Josh Reed enjoyed a solid junior year with the Archbishop Wood boys basketball team, but he was determined to make his senior season special.

So Reed, who had already signed to play college basketball for Drexel, went to work during the offseason.

The results speak for themselves.

Heading into the PIAA Class 6A boys basketball state playoffs, Reed has more than doubled his scoring average (from 9.2 points in 2022-23 to 19.2 per game), increased his rebounding from 5.2 to a team-high 8.3 and improved his field goal percentage from 52.2 percent to 61.1 this season.

Archbishop Wood's Josh Reed (5) goes for a slam dunk against Northeast High during Tuesday's District 12 playoff game.

"He's a physical, strong guard that gets up, rebounds and finishes through contact," said Vikings head coach John Mosco.

Reed thought he was a little too big a year ago, so he dropped 13 pounds (from 195 to 182) and improved his conditioning. He has noticed the difference.

"I got leaner and that made me faster and jump higher," said Reed, a first-team All-Catholic selection.

"He took it serious," Mosco said. "(He knows) it's going to be a war when he goes to Drexel next year."

Reed had a workman-like 12 points in less than three quarters of play during Tuesday's 65-43 District 12 third-place victory over Northeast that secured another trip to states for 16-8 Wood.

He's had plenty of memorable moments this winter, including a steal and game-winning layup against Archbishop Ryan, a triple-double (19 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists) in a win over Bonner-Prendergast, a career-high 38 points on just 22 shots in a victory against Benton (Arkansas) in the King Cotton Holiday Classic in Pine Bluff, Ark., and 27 points with 10 rebounds in a win over Archbishop Carroll.

Reed, whose father Ricky starred at Temple in the late 1970s, averaged 20 points in Wood's 13 Philadelphia Catholic League games as the Vikings finished tied for first place with Roman Catholic and Neumann-Goretti at 11-2.

Perhaps the person happiest to have the 6-foot-3 Reed scoring so much is PCL co-MVP and Miami-bound teammate Jalil Bethea, who is averaging 23 points.

"It's definitely a stress reliever having someone on my team that can take the pressure away from me," said Bethea with a smile.

Opposing defenses have to worry so much about the versatile Bethea and Reed that the other Wood players on the court tend to end up with plenty of uncontested jump shots.

"When we're playing the right way and we're executing, it's pick your poison," Mosco said.

Asked if he enjoys the additional attention from foes, Reed grinned and replied, "I love it. I love getting my teammates shots. It's just the best feeling. …

"It's tough for any team to go against us because they have to focus on me and Jalil. That leaves the other people open like Deuce (Maxey), like Mike (Green), like Brady (MacAdams) to hit open shots."

As for his gaudy field goal percentage, Reed attributes it primarily to taking so many shots in the basket area. He attacked the rim vs. Northeast on Tuesday at La Salle High, producing three dunks, a driving layup and four made free throws.

Not surprisingly, Reed's confidence is at an all-time high.

"Junior and sophomore year, my confidence was down here," said Reed, gesturing toward the ground. "Over the summer, in AAU (for the Philadelphia Revolution) and the start of the season, it's up here (indicating a higher point)."

Wood reached the state semifinals a year ago before losing to PCL nemesis Roman Catholic. Reed and his teammates plan on going two steps farther this season.

The Vikings' PIAA journey will begin March 9 against the District One fifth-place finisher (Methacton or Coatesville). Roman could wind up as a semifinalist in Wood's bracket heading into the March 23 state title game at the Giant Center in Hershey.

"We've got six games to win it all," Reed said. "We want a Hershey bar, so that's the plan — to go out with a bang."

