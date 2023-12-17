Appallingly empty stadium for NFL game between Panthers and Falcons

What if no one showed for an NFL game?

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

It wasn’t exactly empty, but close enough to embarrass the Carolina Panthers’ brass. Probably the NFL, too. Too bad because the home fans missed a chance to get soaked and watch their team win its second game of the season, downing the Atlanta Falcons. Even tickets as low as .45 cents on the secondary market couldn’t lure people to sit through the game.

Wait there could be an explanation:

The stadium and wireless provider will offer facial recognition to Silver Club members to get them through the gates without needing to scan a ticket. The goal is to streamline the entry process, which can get backed up on game day. Stadium officials say the process is pretty simple. Ticketholders will walk up to a facial scanner and it will determine if they’re allowed inside. If a fan’s face isn’t in the system, they won’t be allowed in without a physical ticket to scan.

Panthers fans skip home game

