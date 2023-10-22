AP Top 25: Top 6 unchanged as Alabama moves up to No. 9 and Penn State drops to No. 10

Penn State dropped three spots in the AP Top 25 after its loss to Ohio State on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions fell to No. 10 after losing 20-12 to the Buckeyes in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated. Ohio State remained at No. 3 behind Georgia and Michigan.

The top six teams in the poll kept their spots while Texas moved up to No. 7, Oregon moved up to No. 8 and Alabama is at No. 9 after a comeback win over Tennessee.

North Carolina dropped seven spots to No. 17 after a shocking home loss to Virginia. The Tar Heels are the biggest mover in the post-Week 8 AP poll.

Georgia was off in Week 8 and got 38 of 63 first-place votes. Michigan received 19 after a 49-0 win at Michigan State. Ohio State and Florida State each got three first-place votes.

Utah moved up just one spot to No. 13 after its 34-32 last-second win over USC. The Trojans dropped six spots to No. 24 after the loss. USC is just one spot ahead of James Madison. The second-year FBS program is in the AP Top 25 for the first time after a 7-0 start. However, the Dukes can’t go to a bowl game unless there aren’t enough six-win teams because they are still transitioning to the top level of college football.

Duke fell four spots to No. 20 after losing at Florida State while Tennessee fell four spots because of the Alabama loss. The Volunteers led 20-7 at halftime before Alabama scored 27 unanswered in the second half on the way to a 34-20 win.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia (7-0) [Last Week: 1]

2. Michigan (8-0) [LW: 2]

3. Ohio State (7-0) [LW: 3]

4. Florida State (7-0) [LW: 4]

5. Washington (7-0) [LW: 5]

6. Oklahoma (7-0) [LW: 6]

7. Texas (6-1) [LW: 8]

8. Oregon (6-1) [LW: 9]

9. Alabama (7-1) [LW: 11]

10. Penn State (6-1) [LW: 7]

11. Oregon State (6-1) [LW: 12]

12. Ole Miss (6-1) [LW: 13]

13. Utah (6-1) [LW: 14]

14. Notre Dame (6-2) [LW: 15]

15. LSU (6-2) [LW: 19]

16. Missouri (7-1) [LW: 20]

17. North Carolina (6-1) [LW: 10]

18. Louisville (6-1) [LW: 21]

19. Air Force (7-0) [LW: 22]

20. Duke (5-2) [LW: 16]

21. Tennessee (5-2) [LW: 17]

22. Tulane (6-1) [LW: 23]

23. UCLA (5-2) [LW: 25]

24. USC (6-2) [LW: 18]

25. James Madison (7-0) [LW: Not ranked]