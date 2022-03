AP Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings Week 18

TheWolverine.com

The Michigan men’s basketball team closed the regular season on a high note Sunday, securing a 75-69 win against No. 23 Ohio State. The Wolverines took the floor without Hunter Dickinson, who was ruled out 11 minutes prior to tip off due to a stomach ailment. Brandon Johns Jr. started in his place, but Michigan was unable to replicate Dickinson’s All-American caliber production around the rim.