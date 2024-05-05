Anthony Smith agrees to Alex Pereira’s $50K bet after UFC 301 submission win: ‘I’ll choke the sh*t out of him’

Anthony Smith is down to take up UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira on his jiu-jitsu challenge.

Smith on Saturday responded to Pereira’s recent $50,000 bet on a 5-minute grappling match starting from back mount. Smith would have 5 minutes to submit Pereira in order to win the bet, while Pereira would have to survive or escape the back mount within the same time.

This sounds good to Smith, and he’s all in.

“What did he say? Alex Pereira said he would put up $50,000, and I start off his back,” Smith said during his UFC 301 post-fight session with reporters in Rio de Janeiro. “So I start off his back, hooks in, and I’ve got 5 minutes to finish him, and he wants to put $50,000 on it.

“I’ll take his $50,000. I’ll take his money. … If I start off his back, I’ll choke the sh*t out of him.”

As far as Saturday’s fight at UFC 301, Smith (38-19 MMA, 13-9 UFC) is proud of his showing against Vitor Petrino (11-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC).

Not only did he get to bounce back from a TKO loss to Khalil Rountree, but he also won by submission – something that was on his MMA bucket list.

“I’m most proud of my (jiu-jitsu) black belt,” Smith said reflecting on his victory. “Take away my bonuses, my title shot. Everything I’ve done in my career is below my jiu-jitsu black belt. Jiu-jitsu is so rich in history down here in Brazil, and it’s a big deal to get a submission win in Brazil. I can check that off my bucket list, and I can stop worrying about it.”

