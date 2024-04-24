Anthony Edwards tries to dap up ref in Game 2 win over Suns

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards had a little fun with an official during their Game 2 win over the Suns Tuesday night in the NBA Playoffs at Target Center as they pulled away in the third quarter after a sluggish start.

Lmao Anthony Edwards tried to dap up with Zach Zarba after the block on Bradley Beal 😂pic.twitter.com/gIpMJO1nSC https://t.co/B8kG1RzyeB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 24, 2024

Edwards provided the third quarter entertainment, and fueled a run that gave the Timberwolves the lead after a slow start. He tried to dap up referee Zach Zarba in the process. Edwards blocked a Bradley Beal shot in the lane, stared him down and then shook Zarba's extended hand as they inbounded the ball.

Ant hits the tough jumper over KD 🍿 pic.twitter.com/muIzzPmd4F — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 24, 2024

Later in the quarter, Edwards hit a shot over Kevin Durant that gave Minnesota a 70-63 lead as part of a 10-0 run.

In Game 1, Edwards hit a 3-pointer over Durant and then trash talked his way back down the floor. After that game, Edwards talked about how Durant was his favorite player. The two will be Olympic teammates later this summer. He finished with 15 points, eight assists, five rebounds and three steals.

"Ant kept making the right play. He had his little burst there right when we needed it in the third," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said after the win.

Jaden McDaniels had the best game of his season, and probably his career, with 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting, adding eight rebounds and three assists. Rudy Gobert had 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Mike Conley had 18 points, four rebounds and four assists. Karl-Anthony Towns had 12 points and eight rebounds after three first quarter fouls.

Finch said after the win he thought it was the best game of McDaniels' career.

"Jaden's activity has been on another level so far in these two games. I thought he had a special performance tonight, really special," Finch said.

McDaniels missed the playoffs last year with a broken hand. He's been critical in the first two games against the Suns.

"It’s the playoffs. We’ve got to win, so just do anything to win. It’s a great feeling," McDaniels said.

Minnesota's defense also won them Tuesday's game. The Timberwolves had 11 steals and forced 19 Suns' turnovers. Phoenix was held under 100 points just five times in 82 regular season games. They have yet to score 100 in either playoff game against Minnesota.

"Every single time down (the floor) you’ve got to win your fist fight. Our guys are doing that right now," Finch said.

The Timberwolves take a 2-0 lead as the series heads to Phoenix Friday night. It's the team's first 2-0 lead in a series in 20 years.