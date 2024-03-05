Anthony Edwards 'lost track of time,' missed tip-off vs. Portland

NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves

It was a strange scene. Nickeil Alexander-Walker was on the floor for the tip-off as a starter for the Minnesota Timberwolves against Portland Monday night, but Anthony Edwards was already crouched at the scorer's table, ready to replace him at the first whistle. There had been nothing on the injury report and no reason was given for why Edwards was not making his 265th consecutive start.

Ant got late for the T-Wolves opening tip pic.twitter.com/q3QXPL7iYI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 5, 2024

So what happened?

"I lost track of time," Edwards said postgame, via the Associated Press.

Okay then.

There will be a team fine for that, and some mocking in an upcoming film session, but by the end everything worked out. Edwards scored nine of his 13 points in the fourth quarter and Minnesota held on for a 119-114 win, snapping a two-game losing streak and putting them back at No. 1 in the West (with the Thunder falling to the Lakers).