Anthony Davis scores 55 points to lead Lakers past Wizards

Davis scores 55 points to lead Lakers past Wizards

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 130-119 on Sunday night at Capital One Arena. Here are five takeaways from what went down...

Losing skid continues

The Wizards are going through quite the rough patch at the moment and, while recently playing at home has proven a magic elixir for them, that was not the case on Sunday night. The Lakers came into town and steamrolled their way to a victory, taking control in the second quarter and never fully loosened their grip on the game.

The Wizards battled back in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to nine points largely thanks to a push by Kyle Kuzma. He made a series of shots midway through the fourth quarter to get the crowd back into it before the Lakers made a final push. Kuzma had 26 points (10-21 FG) and seven rebounds before fouling out with just over four minutes to go.

Anthony Davis was a major problem for the Wizards, as he scored 55 points along with 17 rebounds. His night was punctuated by a two-handed, rim-shaking slam over Kristaps Porzingis late in the third quarter. LeBron James had 29 points, including a vintage reach-back breakaway slam, while Russell Westbrook knifed through his former team's defense and found his teammates for 15 assists.

This was not a banner night for the Wizards' defense, as the Lakers shot 54.2% from the field and 10-for-26 (38.5%) from three. The Wizards have now lost six of their last seven, giving up an average of 123.4 points over their last five.

Washington now heads back out on the road to play at the Bulls and Pacers before coming back to host John Wall and the Clippers on Saturday.

Beal exits with hamstring issue

The Wizards not only lost to the Lakers, but they also saw Bradley Beal leave in the first quarter due with right hamstring tightness. That would be a new injury for Beal, who has previously dealt with a right thigh contusion and a lengthy stint in health and safety protocols so far this season.

It is unclear how Beal hurt his hamstring, though those injuries can crop up out of nowhere as the Wizards saw earlier this season with Delon Wright. Until we get a sense of the severity of Beal's injury, there is no reason to speculate on what it means beyond this game. The Wizards will have two days off before they head to Chicago to play the Bulls on Wednesday, so the good news is he will have extra time to rest before they play next.

Davis dominated the paint

Much like Bam Adebayo did just over a week ago, Davis proved to be a bad matchup for the Wizards on Sunday night. He got going early with 10 pts and six rebounds in the first quarter and then scored 14 more points in the second quarter. His 55 points were just four short of his career-high and he shot 22-of-30 from the field, 2-for-3 from three and 9-for-9 from the free throw line. It was a superstar performance.

With Davis leading the way, the Lakers outdid the Wizards 72-to-62 in paint points. It was an area of concern for the Wizards going in, as the Lakers entered the day third in paint scoring, with Davis second in the league in the category. But they still couldn't stop him around the rim, in part because Davis made some high-difficulty shots. Still, it was evident Davis' mobility gave Porzingis some issues. As good as Porzingis has been defensively this year overall, Davis is a special athlete.

Kispert continues to play well

Corey Kispert continued his recent surge with 16 points in 30 minutes, shooting 6-for-8 from the field and 4-for-6 from three. He has now made at least one three in nine straight games and has reached double-figures in three of his last four. Going back 14 games, he is 30-for-57 from three, boosting his percentage for the season to 46.2.

Kispert is now also shooting 54.4% from the field on the year. There is an interesting dynamic there for the Wizards, as Kispert is shooting so well on a bench that is otherwise struggling, that it would make sense if they tried to get him more shots. He's averaging only 6.4 attempts per game. But Kispert's playing style is all about the flow of the offense and taking what the defense gives him. Still, perhaps they can find ways to get him more shots off of screens because he has the hot hand in the second unit.

Hachimura remains out

Rui Hachimura missed his eighth-straight game as he remains out with a bone bruise on his right ankle. Hachimura did some work before the game with Wizards player development coaches and seemed to be moving well, but in light drills. He did not seem to be going at full speed or going through any contact. At this point, it seems safe to expect Hachimura to miss a little more time.