Anthony Davis exits Lakers game with sacral contusion after hard fall

A game that was already chippy became all the more serious for the Los Angeles Lakers after star forward Anthony Davis took a hard fall after lunging for a block.

Davis awkwardly flew through the air after missing contact with New York Knicks big man Julius Randle and seemed to land directly on his tailbone. He immediately seemed to be in a great deal of pain as Lakers teammates and trainers surrounded him.

Davis could later be seen walking quite gingerly to the Lakers locker room in a silent Staples Center. He was followed by agent Rich Paul, according to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus.

Hurts watching AD walk pic.twitter.com/WqwmO2su9f — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 8, 2020

The Lakers soon announced that Davis’ X-rays had come back negative, but he would miss the rest of the game with a sacral contusion. While it was initially believed Davis would miss the team’s next two games, that may no longer be the case. An MRI revealed Davis is only dealing with a back bruise. He will travel with the Lakers on the team’s upcoming road trip, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

After scary fall Tuesday night in Los Angeles, Davis underwent MRI that showed lower back injury is a bruise, league sources said. Positive news for Davis and the Lakers. https://t.co/314ZPDurwQ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 8, 2020

Even though he’s only missed two games this season, Davis has suffered a number of minor injuries in his first season with the Lakers. The team will certainly hope this fall is another of those.

Davis is currently averaging 27.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists while contributing his usual elite defense. If Davis misses any time, it will be a significant loss for the Lakers.

The Lakers are holding their breath on Anthony Davis' health. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images,)

