Anthony Banks, son of former MSU QB, shows off Michigan State football visit pictures

Anthony Banks was recently on campus in East Lansing, getting to know the Spartans coaching staff. He is a member of the 2025 recruiting class, attending Prestonwood Christian Academy in Plano, Texas.

Banks is the son of MSU quarterback Tony Banks, who was a quarterback for Michigan State in 1994 and 1995.

