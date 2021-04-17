Another mock draft has Cardinals taking CB Caleb Farley 16th overall

Jess Root
·1 min read
The most commonly mocked position to the Arizona Cardinals in the first round had been cornerback, and with good reason. Despite the addition of Malcolm Butler in free agency, it is the position where there is nothing but Byron Murphy after this coming season.

Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II is considered by most to be the No. 1 prospect and won’t likely be available for the Cardinals. After that, South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn and Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley are there.

In the latest mock draft from NFL Network’s Charley Casserly, Farley is the guy because both Surtain and Horn are off the board.

The Cardinals nab perhaps the most complete cornerback in the draft — health concerns aside — to boost the back end of Vance Joseph’s defense.

Farley is extremely talented. The one area where there is little tape is in press man. He played only 58 snaps of it and looked good in 2019 before opting out of the 2020 season.

His back issues raise concerns, but league doctors have said his issue is not chronic.

Farley isn’t the perfect pick, but he is a good pick. Cardinals fans should feel fine about the pick if he is the guy.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:


Previous shows:


and


