Another Louisville basketball rally falls short; Kenny Payne and Cardinals lose 4th in row

It felt like another one of those nights for Louisville men’s basketball out of the gate.

It turned into a rowdy one at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Cardinals galvanized the home crowd Tuesday against No. 12 Duke by cutting an 18-point deficit to three with a 24-9 run between the 5:25 mark of the first half and the 15:20 mark of the second. For a program that doesn’t deal in moral victories, call it a much needed sign of life.

But it amounted to nothing more than a fourth consecutive loss for Kenny Payne’s team, which fell to the Blue Devils 83-69.

Defense was, again, the biggest issue for U of L (6-13, 1-7 ACC) in the early going.

Duke (14-4, 5-2) started 8 for 11 from the field, including a stretch of five in a row, to rack up a 17-12 advantage. Its shots came easily, with four dunks and two layups in the first 5:54.

Louisville made it a one-possession game at the 13:53 mark, then allowed the Blue Devils to go on a 21-6 run over the next 8:28 to take their largest lead of the night, 38-20.

Had Payne’s team folded like it did during Saturday’s 25-point loss at Wake Forest, this one could have gotten ugly. But to the Cards’ credit, they didn’t.

They ended the first half on a 14-7 run, making 8 of their last 15 shots and holding the Blue Devils scoreless over the final 2:10. And they picked up where they left off when play resumed.

Tre White scored the first five points of what turned into a 10-2 run out of the break. A layup from Brandon Huntley-Hatfield made it a 49-46 game with 14:33 to play.

That was the closest Louisville would get, however. Duke won the stretch run, 32-23.

The Blue Devils’ Tyrese Proctor led all scorers with 24 points on 9-for-16 shooting.

Huntley-Hatfield led U of L with 20.

Louisville returns to the Yum! Center on Saturday for a noon tipoff against Virginia.

