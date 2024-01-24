Advertisement

Another Louisville basketball rally falls short; Kenny Payne and Cardinals lose 4th in row

Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal
It felt like another one of those nights for Louisville men’s basketball out of the gate.

It turned into a rowdy one at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Cardinals galvanized the home crowd Tuesday against No. 12 Duke by cutting an 18-point deficit to three with a 24-9 run between the 5:25 mark of the first half and the 15:20 mark of the second. For a program that doesn’t deal in moral victories, call it a much needed sign of life.

But it amounted to nothing more than a fourth consecutive loss for Kenny Payne’s team, which fell to the Blue Devils 83-69.

Defense was, again, the biggest issue for U of L (6-13, 1-7 ACC) in the early going.

Duke (14-4, 5-2) started 8 for 11 from the field, including a stretch of five in a row, to rack up a 17-12 advantage. Its shots came easily, with four dunks and two layups in the first 5:54.

Louisville made it a one-possession game at the 13:53 mark, then allowed the Blue Devils to go on a 21-6 run over the next 8:28 to take their largest lead of the night, 38-20.

Had Payne’s team folded like it did during Saturday’s 25-point loss at Wake Forest, this one could have gotten ugly. But to the Cards’ credit, they didn’t.

They ended the first half on a 14-7 run, making 8 of their last 15 shots and holding the Blue Devils scoreless over the final 2:10. And they picked up where they left off when play resumed.

Tre White scored the first five points of what turned into a 10-2 run out of the break. A layup from Brandon Huntley-Hatfield made it a 49-46 game with 14:33 to play.

That was the closest Louisville would get, however. Duke won the stretch run, 32-23.

The Blue Devils’ Tyrese Proctor led all scorers with 24 points on 9-for-16 shooting.

Huntley-Hatfield led U of L with 20.

Louisville returns to the Yum! Center on Saturday for a noon tipoff against Virginia.

