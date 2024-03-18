Another longtime Eagles' O-lineman leaving in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Former Eagles draft pick and backup offensive lineman Jack Driscoll is leaving in free agency.

Driscoll, 26, has signed with the Miami Dolphins, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

This means that two of the Eagles’ top backup offensive linemen from the last few seasons won’t be back for 2024: Sua Opeta signed with the Buccaneers and Driscoll signed with the Dolphins this offseason.

The Eagles selected Driscoll out of Auburn in the fourth round (No. 145) in the 2020 draft. He didn’t become a full-time starter with the Eagles but was a valuable backup at both tackle and guard. He played in 54 games with 17 starts in his four seasons with the Eagles.

The only player from the Eagles’ 10-man 2020 draft class who remains on the roster is quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was the 53rd player taken that year.

Here’s a look at Driscoll’s starts during his Eagles career:

2020: 4 at right tackle

2021: 8 starts at right guard, 1 at right tackle

2022: 2 starts at right tackle, 1 at left tackle

2023: 1 start at right tackle

Driscoll wasn’t great during his time with the Eagles but he did gain experience playing a few different positions, starting at three different spots during his four-year career.

While the Eagles lost Opeta and Driscoll in free agency over the last week, they did make a move to replenish their depth, signing veteran Matt Hennessy to a one-year deal.

Hennessy was a third-round pick out of Temple back in 2020 and played in 41 games with 22 starts with the Falcons at both center and left guard. He offers the Eagles some depth and versatility on the inside of their line. That experience at center is important after Jason Kelce’s retirement. Even if Cam Jurgens is ready to be the full-time starter at the position, it makes sense to have a veteran ready as insurance.

The Eagles also added former fifth-round pick Darian Kinnard on a futures deal earlier this offseason.

If the Eagles starters in 2024 are (from left to right) Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, then that means their top backups before the draft are Hennessy and Fred Johnson. Meanwhile, Brett Toth, Le’Raven Clark, Lecitus Smith, Kinnard and Jason Poe will be fighting for roster spots.

And there’s also a very good chance the Eagles use one of their eight picks in next month’s draft on an offensive lineman.

