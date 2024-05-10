Another Lakers head coaching candidate is off the board

The Los Angeles Lakers seem prepared to take their time when it comes to deciding who to hire as their next head coach. They reportedly have several candidates, including former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson, current Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue and former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick.

Another man on their list has been Mike Budenholzer, who helped lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a world championship just three years ago. Although the Bucks fired him a year ago, he emerged as a solid candidate once L.A. deposed Darvin Ham, his former assistant with Milwaukee and the Atlanta Hawks.

But Budenholzer can be crossed off that list now. He has reportedly agreed to become the Phoenix Suns’ new head coach.

Mike Budenholzer has agreed to terms on a five-year, $50-plus million deal to become the new head coach of the Phoenix Suns, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Suns land the two-time NBA Coach of the Year and Arizona native. pic.twitter.com/FknlqMY6nD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 10, 2024

The Suns had fired Frank Vogel, who coached L.A. to the NBA title in 2020, days after getting swept in the first round of the playoffs by the peaking Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Thursday, Charles Lee, an assistant with the Boston Celtics who was reportedly on the Lakers’ list of candidates, was hired by the Charlotte Hornets.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire