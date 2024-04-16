Another John Calipari player is leaving Kentucky. This one plans to stay in the NBA draft.

Another University of Kentucky men’s basketball player made an announcement on his future Monday night.

Ugonna Onyenso — a 7-foot sophomore on this past season’s UK team — will declare for the NBA draft. Onyenso plans to hire an agent and forgo his remaining two years of NCAA eligibility, according to ESPN.

Onyenso, a 19-year-old post player from Nigeria, played sparingly as a freshman — he arrived on campus just before the start of the 2022-23 academic calendar — before emerging as the Wildcats’ starting center in year two despite missing the entire preseason and the first month of games with a foot injury suffered over the summer.

He averaged 3.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocked shots in 18.6 minutes per game, making 14 starts in 24 appearances as a sophomore.

Onyenso is the latest Kentucky player to leave the program in the wake of John Calipari’s departure. The longtime UK coach stepped down last week after 15 years with the Wildcats to take over the Arkansas Razorbacks’ program.

Mark Pope was officially named the new head coach of the Cats on Friday and was introduced to UK fans in a ceremony at Rupp Arena on Sunday afternoon. So far, none of the 10 players with remaining eligibility from the 2023-24 Kentucky team have pledged to return to the Cats and play for Pope next season, though that is not necessarily a surprise, and Calipari was expected to lose at least half of that group — including Onyenso — even if he’d returned for a 16th season.

