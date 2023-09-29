Another expert at The Athletic made his prediction for Florida and Kentucky

Multiple experts and sports writers are putting in their picks before the main college football slate begins on Saturday.

The Florida Gators and Kentucky Wildcats will kick things off early with their showdown starting at noon EDT. According to the BetMGM sports book, the teams are separated by one-point with Kentucky acting as the favorite.

The Athletic’s senior writer Bruce Feldman is taking Kentucky to win by a field goal, citing Florida’s lackluster performance last week against the Charlotte 49ers.

“The Gators didn’t look crisp against Charlotte at home last week and now go on the road in the SEC against a UK squad that is 4-0 but hasn’t been as explosive as expected so far on offense,” Feldman said. “The hunch here is that the Wildcats’ passing game gets it cranked up against a big test from the Gators defense.”

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has had his ups and downs so far this season, but the Gators offense also struggled in what was supposed to be an annihilation of the Charlotte 49ers.

Feldman predicted the final score to be a 23-20 win for the Wildcats.

The 2023 edition of the rivalry between the Florida Gators and Kentucky Wildcats is set to kick off at noon EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire